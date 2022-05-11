Steelers Burning Questions: Rookies, quarterbacks and awards

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their rookie minicamp this Friday, and it brings up several questions about key players, positions and the 2022 NFL Draft class as a whole. It’s time to ask the global fan base of the Steelers to chime in on what they think of these “burning” questions.

Below you will see a graphic which will allow you to vote on each question in a simple, and quick, poll. These results will be tabulated and then published in articles right here at BTSC.

Here is a quick rundown of the questions:

How many of the Steelers seven 2022 draft picks will make the team this season?

In case you forgot, here are the Steelers’ 2022 draft picks

Round 1: Kenny Pickett

Round 2: George Pickens

Round 3: DeMarvin Leal

Round 4: Calvin Austin III

Round 5: No Pick

Round 6: Conner Heyward

Round 7a: Mark Robinson

Round 7b: Chris Oladokun

Who will be the Steelers’ rookie of the year?

Who will be the Steelers’ starting QB in Week 1?

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Kenny Pickett

Chris Oladokun

Vote on these questions in the poll below, and be sure to sign up to receive all the SB Nation Reacts surveys which get sent out weekly! Feel free to explain your answers in the comment section below this article.

