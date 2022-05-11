The Pittsburgh Steelers, and all 31 other NFL teams, will receiver their 2022 regular season schedules this Thursday. But that doesn’t mean rumors and leaks aren’t swirling around social media.
This article will keep you up to date on all the news and rumors surrounding both the Steelers and other games the league is announcing prior to the official release Thursday night.
For those who want to know, this is what we know for certain right now:
We now have 9 NFL games announced:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2022
Week 2: Chargers @ Chiefs (TNF)
Titans @ Bills (MNF)
Vikings @ Eagles (MNF)
Week 4: Vikings-Saints
Week 5: Giants-Packers
Week 8: Jaguars-Broncos
Week 10: Seahawks-Bucs
Week 11: Cardinals-49ers
Week 16: Broncos @ Rams
For the first time ever, the NFL is trying to string out the release of the schedule leading up to the official release. Here is how they are going to unveil specific games:
For those wondering how "select games" are going to announced next week before the full NFL schedule next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET:— Joe Reedy (@joereedy) May 5, 2022
5/9: ESPN on Good Morning America
5/10: CBS on CBS Mornings
5/11: FOX on FOX & Friends
5/12: NBC on Today Show
5/12: Home openers at 6 p.m. ET
The latest released game of the NFL schedule is a game sending Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys back to Green Bay to play the Packers.
More scheduling nuggets: Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Green Bay in Week 10 to face the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4:25 ET.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022
Full schedule will be released Thursday night, at 8 pm, on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tAsuDP7BW6
Other than the above games, all the news, rumors and leaks you see in this tracker are not guaranteed to be fact. To be honest, most will probably be proven fiction when Thursday rolls around and the fans get their first glimpse at the actual schedule.
In the meantime, check out the rumors below, and feel free to chime in on those in the comment section below this article. For your viewing pleasure, the newest rumors/leaks will be placed first below the ‘Steelers Schedule News and Rumors’ header.
Let’s get to the rumors...
Steelers Schedule News and Rumors
NFL Week 2;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 11, 2022
Jets @ Steelers, 1PM EST, CBS
NFL Week 4;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 11, 2022
Steelers @ Dolphins, 1PM EST, CBS
NFL Week 13;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022
Saints @ Steelers, 1PM EST on FOX
NFL Week 14;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022
Steelers @ Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS
NFL Week 16;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022
Patriots @ Steelers, 4:25PM, CBS
NFL SCHEDULE RUMOR— NFL Schedule Release (@NerdingOnNFL) May 10, 2022
Steelers @ Browns Week 1
Steelers @ Ravens Week 10
Ravens @ Steelers Week 17 (4 pm)
Bengals @ Steelers Week 18
NFL Schedule Rumors
Confirmed Schedule Leak— JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) May 10, 2022
Thanksgiving Night- Bills @ Ravens
Josh Allen will take on Lamar Jackson in Baltimore at 8:20pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/p0oKyvzU2X
Full NFL Thanksgiving slate;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022
Commanders @ Lions (CBS)
Bengals @ Cowboys (FOX)
Bills @ Ravens (NBC)
NFL Week 10;— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022
Saints @ Browns, 8:20 PM, Amazon (TNF)
✅ https://t.co/rtUybNlDNO https://t.co/Kz2VVNBgTb— NFL Schedule Release (@NerdingOnNFL) May 10, 2022
NFL SCHEDULE RUMOR:— NFL Schedule Release (@NerdingOnNFL) May 10, 2022
Sources say the Broncos will open up their season with one of the following games:
Broncos @ Seahawks SNF
Broncos @ Raiders MNF
