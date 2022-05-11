The Pittsburgh Steelers, and all 31 other NFL teams, will receiver their 2022 regular season schedules this Thursday. But that doesn’t mean rumors and leaks aren’t swirling around social media.

This article will keep you up to date on all the news and rumors surrounding both the Steelers and other games the league is announcing prior to the official release Thursday night.

For those who want to know, this is what we know for certain right now:

We now have 9 NFL games announced:



Week 2: Chargers @ Chiefs (TNF)

Titans @ Bills (MNF)

Vikings @ Eagles (MNF)



Week 4: Vikings-Saints



Week 5: Giants-Packers



Week 8: Jaguars-Broncos



Week 10: Seahawks-Bucs



Week 11: Cardinals-49ers



Week 16: Broncos @ Rams — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2022

For the first time ever, the NFL is trying to string out the release of the schedule leading up to the official release. Here is how they are going to unveil specific games:

For those wondering how "select games" are going to announced next week before the full NFL schedule next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET:

5/9: ESPN on Good Morning America

5/10: CBS on CBS Mornings

5/11: FOX on FOX & Friends

5/12: NBC on Today Show

5/12: Home openers at 6 p.m. ET — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) May 5, 2022

The latest released game of the NFL schedule is a game sending Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys back to Green Bay to play the Packers.

More scheduling nuggets: Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Green Bay in Week 10 to face the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4:25 ET.



Full schedule will be released Thursday night, at 8 pm, on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tAsuDP7BW6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

Other than the above games, all the news, rumors and leaks you see in this tracker are not guaranteed to be fact. To be honest, most will probably be proven fiction when Thursday rolls around and the fans get their first glimpse at the actual schedule.

In the meantime, check out the rumors below, and feel free to chime in on those in the comment section below this article. For your viewing pleasure, the newest rumors/leaks will be placed first below the ‘Steelers Schedule News and Rumors’ header.

Let’s get to the rumors...

Steelers Schedule News and Rumors

NFL Week 2;



Jets @ Steelers, 1PM EST, CBS — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 11, 2022

NFL Week 4;



Steelers @ Dolphins, 1PM EST, CBS — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 11, 2022

NFL Week 13;



Saints @ Steelers, 1PM EST on FOX — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022

NFL Week 14;



Steelers @ Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022

NFL Week 16;



Patriots @ Steelers, 4:25PM, CBS — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022

NFL SCHEDULE RUMOR



Steelers @ Browns Week 1



Steelers @ Ravens Week 10



Ravens @ Steelers Week 17 (4 pm)



Bengals @ Steelers Week 18 — NFL Schedule Release (@NerdingOnNFL) May 10, 2022

NFL Schedule Rumors

Confirmed Schedule Leak



Thanksgiving Night- Bills @ Ravens



Josh Allen will take on Lamar Jackson in Baltimore at 8:20pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/p0oKyvzU2X — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) May 10, 2022

Full NFL Thanksgiving slate;



Commanders @ Lions (CBS)

Bengals @ Cowboys (FOX)

Bills @ Ravens (NBC) — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022

NFL Week 10;



Saints @ Browns, 8:20 PM, Amazon (TNF) — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 10, 2022