Steelers officially announce a second interview for general manager

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up their search for a new general manager (GM) with Kevin Colbert stepping away from the position. Last week, it was reported the Steelers had two candidates they were bringing in for a second round of interviews.

As the process continues, on Monday it was reported Pittsburgh native Doug Whaley had a second interview.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced they concluded a second interview with one of the candidates reported last week, Ryan Cowden of the Tennessee Titans.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 10, 2022

Cowden was one of the first interviews with the Steelers for the open GM position during the first week of February.

Ryan Cowden spent 16 years in the scouting department of the Carolina Panthers before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Cowden currently is the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Titans. Cowden got his start in the NFL with the Panthers in 2000 as a scouting assistant and was an area scout for seven seasons. He then became a national scout prior to moving up to assistant director of college scouting before moving on to Tennessee.

It is uncertain at this time how many candidates the Steelers plan to interview in their second round. Without an official announcement from the Steelers, it is unclear if any of the internal candidates have been included in the current round of interviews.

