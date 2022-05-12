Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: The Pickens is in, and how it impacts the Steelers receiver room

George Pickens was selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and there’s plenty of excitement with some reservations surrounding the selection. Pickens has the on field skills, but how will this big personality affect the Steelers’ locker room? Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. as he puts you in the mind of the Steelers’ decision makers.

Rundown of the show:

The potential impact of George Pickens

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Pickett to Pittsburgh for the win?

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Mark Bergin from Bleav in Steelers to talk Kenny Pickett’s arrival in the Steelers’ 2022 Draft.

News and Notes

A look at Kenny Pickett

Special Guest: Mark Bergin of Bleav in Steelers

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Kevin Colbert’s legacy of rookie wide receivers

Many pundits always say that the Steelers can’t draft a cornerback, but nobody will say that about wide receivers. Kevin Colbert has a strong legacy of drafting men to catch the football. Who is the best of the bunch? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Kevin Colbert and a long legacy of choosing wide receivers

Schools where the Steelers had the most success in the draft

and more geeky numbers!

