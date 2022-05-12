2022 NFL Schedule Release: How to watch, streaming information, BTSC breakdown and more

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books and as fans patiently wait for minicamp, training camp, and the preseason, the next biggest event produced by the NFL is their annual Schedule Release Show. This year, the release once again comes after the draft on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

After a change in the schedule for 2021, teams now have 17 regular season games and three preseason games. After having a year to get used to the format, fans should be well aware the Steelers have one additional road game in the regular season but are set to host two preseason games. Additionally, both Christmas and New Years fall on Sunday this year making for some interesting scheduling late in the season.

So you don’t miss the action, listed below is the schedule for the NFL Schedule Release Show and the various places you can watch the announcement.

2022 NFL Schedule Release

Thursday May 12, 2022

8 PM ET

TV: NFL Network

Online: NFL.com, NFL app

Behind the Steel Curtain will publish the schedule as soon as it is made available. Additionally, a tracker of released NFL games will be updated throughout the day Thursday.