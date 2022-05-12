Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 2022 regular season schedule

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. As sports fans, we typically do this every time our team takes the field or is in the news for one reason or another. Steelers’ fans are no different. As is the custom, knee jerk thoughts are recorded in real time and are published immediately after each Steelers game. It’s the BTSC version of shooting first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the NFL schedule release. Here are my initial reactions to the Steelers season-to-be.

We found out officially a couple hours ago the Steelers will visit the Bengals in Week 1. Make it eight straight seasons opening up on the road.

No Brady. No Roethlisberger. It will be a much different Steelers vs. Patriots have to open up the season at Heinz Field.

Brady does get to come to Heinz Field for Week 6. I hope he gets up close and personal with T.J. Watt.

Two Sunday night games, one Thursday night game, and one Monday night game in terms of prime time. However three of those are on the road, with Week 11 against the Bengals being the only home national prime time matchup. Unless NFL Network counts. It probably does since ESPN counts. And it is a fifth prime time game.

With a Week 9 bye, the Steelers fall right in the middle of the season with their bye week. I'm not feeling a late bye as as big a deal now that the Steelers do not have a 35+ year old quarterback.

8:15 p.m. home game against the Raiders on Christmas Eve. I will probably end up with that game, but not sure I really want it.

The Steelers don't see the Ravens at all until December, and then again on January 1. Interesting that they waited until that long end of the season to have those two teams meet up. Reminiscent of 2021.

Nice that the farthest west the Steelers go is to Indianapolis and New Orleans.

I didn't think about it until looking at the last few games on the schedule, but it is nice that the Steelers go to Buffalo early again this season.

Minus the Bengals and Raiders, and not knowing yet the time on the Browns game to end this season, all the other Steeler home games look to be at 1:00 p.m. Great for those of us traveling to the games.

I really don't have a lot to complain about with this particular schedule. My biggest complaint is the late Christmas Eve game.

A lot of 1:00 p.m. home games, not having to travel to the West Coast at all, mid-season bye in Week 9, overall this schedule makes me pretty happy.

Now that the schedule's out I'm even more excited for the regular season. Can't wait!

There you have my knee jerks. I’m going to sleep on these and we’ll see how they hold up in the morning.