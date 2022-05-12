The Pittsburgh Steelers official 2022 regular season schedule

The time is here. No more guessing on when the Pittsburgh Steelers will play those critical AFC North divisional games. No more wondering when the Steelers will have their annual bye week. No more speculating if the Steelers will play Christmas Eve or on New Years Day.

The waiting is over as the NFL has released the official 2022 regular season schedules for all 32 teams. Time to see who the Pittsburgh Steelers play, when they play, and what time they take the field!

Please note many of these times are subject to change for a variety of reasons. First, flex scheduling can move games as it has in years past, but starting in 2021 Monday Night Football was thrown into the mix. Although the times and even days of games can change, the weeks will remain the same barring any extenuating circumstances like fans saw two seasons ago.

Time to check out the schedule!

Preseason Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Saturday August 13th, 7 PM

Preseason Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday August 20th, 7 PM

Preseason Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, August 28th, 4:30 PM

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM

Week 2: vs New England Patriots 1 PM

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns Thursday 8:15 PM

Week 4: vs New York Jets 1 PM

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills 1 PM

Week 6: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 PM

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles 1 PM

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs New Orleans Saints 1 PM

Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts Monday 8:15 PM

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons 1 PM

Week 14: vs Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers 1 PM

Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders Saturday 8:15 PM

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 18: vs Cleveland Browns TBD

(Photo Courtesy of the Steelers official Twitter Account)

Be sure to let us know what you think of the schedule in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the 2022 season.