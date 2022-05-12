Steelers announce their first two games of the 2022 season

With the release of the 2022 NFL schedule a mere hours away, each team was granted permission by the NFL to officially announce their first home game at 6 PM ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they are scheduled to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1 PM at Heinz Field.

2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

With the Steelers opening up at home in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, it means they will be on the road on Week 1 for the eighth consecutive season. While no official announcement has been made yet, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the Steelers first game and the possibility of them opening at the Cincinnati Bengals.

UPDATE: The Steelers have confirmed they will be opening their 2022 season in Cincinnati on Sunday, September 11, at 1 PM ET.

All of the Steelers home and visiting opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. But in which weeks and what kickoff times is each matchup is played is still a highly anticipated event for NFL fans.

With the Patriots coming to town, it will likely be the first time the Steelers will face New England with their new quarterback, Mac Jones, as the assumed starter. exactly who will be the starters for the Steelers a quarterback well likely not be known for sometime. The last time the Patriots visited Heinz Field was in December 2018 when the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots 17–10.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for full coverage of the Steelers schedule release at 8 PM on Thursday, May 12, 2022.