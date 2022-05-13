Game-by-game predictions of the Steelers 2022 schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule has officially been released. Even though the opponents have been known for some time, knowing exact dates, times, and locations for matchups make a difference when it comes to the expectations throughout the season. For example, the Steelers traveling to Cleveland for a Thursday night game after hosting the Patriots the previous Sunday makes for a much more difficult contest than if they were making the trip the week following their bye.

Although we are still 13 weeks away from the Steelers first preseason game, and 17 weeks away from Week 1, predicting the outcome of each game gives a baseline starting point for expectations for 2022. Things such as injuries and unexpected quality of play will greatly affect these matchups as they approach. Regardless, the hosts of The Steelers Preview podcast had a special schedule prediction show and took our shot at determining the outcome of each game from week-to-week.

Below are the predictions of Bryan Anthony Davis, Jeff Hartman, and Dave Schofield for the Steelers 2022 season.

(Note: Jeff predicted 17-0 on the show, but gave what he considered a more “down to earth” prediction for the purpose of the article.)

Week 1: at Cincinnati 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: L

Week 2: vs New England Patriots 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns Thursday 8:15 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: L

Week 4: vs New York Jets 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills 1 PM

Bryan: L Jeff: L Dave: L

Week 6: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 PM

Bryan: L Jeff: L Dave: L

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins Sunday Night 8:20 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: L Dave: L

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs New Orleans Saints 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals Sunday Night 8:20 PM

Bryan: L Jeff: L Dave: L

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts Monday Night 8:15 PM

Bryan: L Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 13: vs Atlanta Falcon 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 14: vs Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders Saturday 8:15 PM

Bryan: L Jeff: L Dave: W

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Bryan: W Jeff: L Dave: L

Week 18: vs Cleveland Browns TBD

Bryan: W Jeff: W Dave: W

Final Record:

Bryan: 12-5 Jeff: 11-6 Dave: 10-7

So there you have it, folks. Our way-too-early predictions are surely ones you won’t want to spend your life savings backing, but it does give us some expectation of the Steelers 2022 season. These predictions are simply made on paper, but performing on the field is ultimately what matters most. And even more important is knowing the dates and times where we can cheer on our beloved Steelers.

The entire Schedule Preview podcast with an explanation behind each game can be heard here: