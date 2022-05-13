Opening lines for the Steelers complete 2022 schedule

When the NFL schedule comes out every year, many experts, as well as fans, quickly jump on the chance at predicting the teams record for the upcoming season. We here at Behind The Steel Curtain were no different as several of our podcasters gave their predictions for the 2022 season.

Choosing teams to win or lose a game is one thing, but the real lucrative ability of predicting games comes in choosing correctly against the spread.

Now that the NFL schedule has been released, the oddsmakers at the DraftKings Sportsbook have released their betting lines for the entire 2022 season. When it comes to the Steelers and their odds for the season, they are only favored in four games, two of which are at home. The Steelers are favored in two games on the road, both of which are against the NFC South. There are no lines in regards to the Cleveland Browns for the entire season based on the uncertainty of the possible suspension of Deshaun Watson.

Last season, the only visiting team who was favored in the opening lines in May at Heinz Field was the Baltimore Ravens, a game the Steelers won 20-19. This season, the Steelers open as underdogs in five home games with the final game of the season with the Browns yet to be determined. The game in which the Steelers are the biggest underdog at home in 2022 is set at +3.5 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

The Steelers are most heavily favored in 2022 in Week 4 when they host the New York Jets and currently hold a 3.5-point spread. The game in which the Steelers are currently the biggest underdog is Week 5 in Buffalo where the Bills are favored by 8 points.

It’s not uncommon for the lines to move in the first couple of games of the season as the offseason progresses. Factors such as new signings or injuries could cause the lines to move slightly. As the season progresses, the rest of the lines will go all over the place based on team performances on the field.

For reference sake, here is the Steelers current betting odds for all 17 of the regular-season games now that the schedule has been released.

Be sure to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook for all the latest odds.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (NO LINE) @ Cleveland Browns

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8) @Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) @ Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) @ Philadelphia Eagles

BYE

New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) @ Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) @ Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1) @ Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5) @ Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (NO LINE)