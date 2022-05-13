Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 12

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Before diving into questions about the schedule, Steelers rookie minicamp started today. What is your level of intrigue in regards to rookie minicamp, especially since the Steelers drafted a first-round quarterback this year?

2. The 2022 NFL schedule is out. I have to ask this first before anything else: What are your thoughts on the Steelers playing at 8:15 PM ET on Christmas Eve?

3. The first quarter of the season has the Steelers opening at Cincinnati, home against the Patriots in Week 2, a short week traveling to Cleveland, then a return home to face the New York Jets. What do you think the Steelers record will be after their first four games of 2022?

4. The Steelers will not be facing the Carolina Panthers in the preseason this year, breaking a tradition going back to 2003. Is it sad to see this stop, or is it no big deal since it’s just the preseason?

5. Looking at the entire schedule (posted below in case you need it), what do you believe is the Steelers toughest game based on how everything falls?

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM

Week 2: vs New England Patriots 1 PM

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns Thursday 8:15 PM

Week 4: vs New York Jets 1 PM

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills 1 PM

Week 6: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 PM

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles 1 PM

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs New Orleans Saints 1 PM

Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts Monday 8:15 PM

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons 1 PM

Week 14: vs Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers 1 PM

Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders Saturday 8:15 PM

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 18: vs Cleveland Browns TBD

6. Now that it’s known the Steelers bye week is in Week 9 (Sunday, November 6), will you be making any special plans for the first weekend in November? What would be your ideal weekend getaway that time of year?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!