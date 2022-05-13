Pittsburgh Steelers swap offensive linemen on 90-man roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their first day of rookie minicamp, and there has already been a move on the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

As always, the NFL offseason roster is fluid and changes often, and the Steelers haven’t wasted time making a change along their offensive line.

Friday evening the Steelers announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Trent Scott. To make room on the roster the team released guard Malcolm Pridgeon.

This per the Steelers official Twitter page:

We have signed OL Trent Scott to a one-year contract.



To make room on the 90-man roster, we waived G Malcolm Pridgeon. @BordasLaw https://t.co/cfpNUtGHHv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

Scott provides the Steelers with a veteran presence at the offensive tackle position. Scott has been in the league for four years, and started 19 games during that span.

During Scott’s time in the league he has played for both the Chargers and Panthers.

When it comes to tackle depth, the 6’5” 320 lbs. Scott will be competing with players like Chaz Green and Joe Haeg for the backup swing tackle spot along the line. This is assuming both Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. hold down starting roles at both tackle positions.

This is unlikely the last move to be made on the offseason roster, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the Steelers this offseason.