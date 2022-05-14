 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp: Video and News from Day 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp is underway, and we give you the video from Day 1.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s football in shorts.

But like I always say, football in shorts is better than on football at all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie minicamp got underway Friday at the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and it was the first time anyone has seen the seven draft picks in their new threads.

But the picks from the 2022 NFL Draft weren’t the only ones in attendance. The 10 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs) and several try-out players were there trying to prove their worth. Some were just trying to find their way onto the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

With that said, what all went down at practice Friday? Here we put together the video for you to get a glimpse of Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and other rookies as they took the field together as a collective for the first time.

Let’s get to the video/news:

Kenny Pickett

Of course the majority of the media were going to be targeting Kenny Pickett, and rightfully so. Here is all the video/news on Pickett after Day 1:

Kenny on Ben

It seems as if Ben Roethlisberger is ready to help the next Steelers quarterback, from retirement. Better late than never, right?

Kenny on the QBs

Wisely, the rookie quarterback realizes he can only worry about himself, and no one else, as he begins his professional career.

Video

George Pickens

With all the attention on Pickett, there wasn’t as much attention on the other draft picks. However, 2nd Round pick George Pickens did give a few interviews.

Connor Heyward

The same can be said regarding Connor Heyward.

Calvin Austin III

Just a brief flash across your screen was the best shot of the diminutive wide receiver.

Quarterbacks

Other Video

Hitting the Field

DeMarvin Leal

Mike Tomlin photobomb

ESPN on Kenny Pickett

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

