Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp: Video and News from Day 1

It’s football in shorts.

But like I always say, football in shorts is better than on football at all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie minicamp got underway Friday at the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and it was the first time anyone has seen the seven draft picks in their new threads.

But the picks from the 2022 NFL Draft weren’t the only ones in attendance. The 10 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs) and several try-out players were there trying to prove their worth. Some were just trying to find their way onto the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

With that said, what all went down at practice Friday? Here we put together the video for you to get a glimpse of Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and other rookies as they took the field together as a collective for the first time.

Let’s get to the video/news:

Kenny Pickett

Of course the majority of the media were going to be targeting Kenny Pickett, and rightfully so. Here is all the video/news on Pickett after Day 1:

Kenny on Ben

It seems as if Ben Roethlisberger is ready to help the next Steelers quarterback, from retirement. Better late than never, right?

Kenny Pickett also said he got a call from Ben Roethlisberger recently:



“He said he’s always there for me if I have any questions or advice. He’s an unbelievable player, Hall of Famer. He’s a guy I can use as a resource in these coming weeks here.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 13, 2022

Kenny on the QBs

Wisely, the rookie quarterback realizes he can only worry about himself, and no one else, as he begins his professional career.

Kenny Pickett on the quarterback competition: “I’ve got no shot if I don’t know what i’m doing. I’m dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can to give myself the best shot, to operate out here.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 13, 2022

Video

Kenny Pickett just finished his first practice with #Steelers. Some highlights via @937theFan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/blmLwfIIxS — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) May 13, 2022

"He's a guy that I'll definitely use as a resource in these coming weeks here."@kennypickett10 on hearing from @_BigBen7: pic.twitter.com/3hA5OR5W6y — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

George Pickens

With all the attention on Pickett, there wasn’t as much attention on the other draft picks. However, 2nd Round pick George Pickens did give a few interviews.

Steelers 2nd-rd pick a George Pickens on UGA running a pro-style offense, his bond with fellow rookie WR Calvin Austin and on a head accessory he wore on the 1st day of rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/94QPu1MBaO — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 13, 2022

Connor Heyward

The same can be said regarding Connor Heyward.

Steelers rookie Connor Heyward said that having big bro Cam on the team puts a chip on my shoulder” because he wants to prove he will make the team on merit and not because he’s Cam’s brother pic.twitter.com/Bb8kd6RQTp — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 13, 2022

Calvin Austin III

Just a brief flash across your screen was the best shot of the diminutive wide receiver.

CA3 (last receiver in this video) is 5’8” on a good scale https://t.co/HrkahW2rw2 — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) May 13, 2022

Quarterbacks

Here are Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, the only QBs at Steelers rookie camp, getting some work in with receivers today (Tyler Vaughns, Rico Bussey, Tre Tipton, George Pickens, Calvin Austin in order of appearance) pic.twitter.com/Qei4RxlHVB — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) May 13, 2022

Other Video

Hitting the Field

Rooks hittin' the field pic.twitter.com/irM74o7nl0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

DeMarvin Leal

Mike Tomlin photobomb

We see ya, Coach pic.twitter.com/I2cZepTN9J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

ESPN on Kenny Pickett

Mark Whipple told me earlier this week that Kenny Pickett might be better prepared for the transition to the NFL than Ben Roethlisberger was thanks to his extra year at Pitt.



For @SportsCenter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X8q5vfG4Ny — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 13, 2022

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.