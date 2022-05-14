With the schedule known, do you like the Over/Under on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team in the midst of transition in many ways. Ben Roethlisberger has retired, and so has Kevin Colbert as the team’s General Manager (GM). On top of those mainstays, the defensive calls will be handed over to Teryl Austin as Keith Butler stepped down as defensive coordinator after the 2021 season.

With all the turnover, there are a lot of people who are uncertain of the 2022 Steelers.

Who will be the quarterback in Week 1?

Will the defense look different with Austin and Brian Flores putting their fingerprints on the game plan?

Will the free agent acquisitions, especially along the offensive line, be able to transform the team?

On top of the many moves/changes the Steelers are undergoing this season, the 2022 regular season schedule has officially be released. We’ve known the opponents and locations for months, but now we know the exact day/time of the team’s 17-game schedule.

Either way, when you look at the DraftKings Sportsbook odds on the team’s overall Win/Loss totals, it makes you wonder if the team will be able to achieve more than 7.5 wins, or if they’ll stumble to Mike Tomlin’s first losing season of his tenure as the Steelers coach?

Take a look at the Over/Under for the 2022 season:

OVER/UNDER: 7.5

Over: +100

Under: -100

In case you want to take a closer look at the schedule, you can see it below:

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM

Week 2: vs New England Patriots 1 PM

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns Thursday 8:15 PM

Week 4: vs New York Jets 1 PM

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills 1 PM

Week 6: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 PM

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles 1 PM

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs New Orleans Saints 1 PM

Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts Monday 8:15 PM

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons 1 PM

Week 14: vs Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers 1 PM

Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders Saturday 8:15 PM

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 18: vs Cleveland Browns TBD

Thinking about the 2022 NFL Draft picks, the free agent acquisitions and the schedule, how would you place a bet when it comes to the Over/Under of the 7.5 wins? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout rookie minicamp, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.