Breaking down the 2022 schedule for the entire AFC North

The Steelers 2022 schedule has been reported, dissected, and predicted. This time, the Steelers schedule is going to be compared to their division foes. While 82% of their opponents are the same throughout the AFC North division, whether they face those teams at home or on the road, and when they have their bye weeks are all different factors which could come into play in determining the 2022 AFC North Champion.

Here are several categories to compare schedules across the AFC North. Included in the breakdown are their Week 1 matchups, bye weeks, prime time games, and games against their different opponents from the AFC South, AFC West, and NFC East. To finish things off, we’ll look at who each AFC North team will be facing the week before they take on the Steelers.

Week 1 Matchups:

Ravens: at New York Jets, 1 PM

Browns: at Carolina Panthers, 1 PM

Bengals: vs Pittsburgh Steelers 1 PM

Other than the Steelers, the other three AFC North teams are all favored in their opening game. Obviously they couldn’t all be favored with the Steelers taking on the Bengals.

Bye Weeks:

Steelers: Week 9

Ravens: Week 10

Browns: Week 9

Bengals: Week 10

The AFC North was compacted together with all teams having their bye in a two week period right in the middle of the season.

Prime Time Games:

Steelers:

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football

Week 7 at Miami Dolphins, Sunday Night Football

Week 11 vs Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Night Football

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts, Monday Night Football

Week 16 vs Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday Night Football

Ravens:

Week 5 vs Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Night Football

Week 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday Night Football

Week 9 at New Orleans Saints, Monday Night Football

Browns:

Week 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday Night Football

Week 8 vs Cincinnati Bengals, Monday Night Football

Bengals:

Week 4 vs Miami Dolphins, Thursday Night Football

Week 5 at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Night Football

Week 8 at Cleveland Browns, Monday Night Football

Week 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday Night Football

Week 17 vs Buffalo Bills, Monday Night Football

This year, it’s the Bengals and Steelers getting the maximum five primetime games where Baltimore and Cleveland only combined to make five.

Uncommon Opponents:

Steelers:

(NFC East) Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 PM

(AFC South) Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts, Monday Night Football

(AFC West) Week 16 vs Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday Night Football

Ravens:

(NFC East) Week 6 at New York Giants, 1 PM

(AFC South) Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 PM

(AFC East) Week 13 vs Denver Broncos, 1PM

Browns:

(AFC West) Week 5 vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1 PM

(AFC South) Week 13 at Houston Texans, 1 PM

(NFC East) Week 17 at Washington Commanders, 1 PM

Bengals:

(NFC East) Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys 1 PM

(AFC South) Week 12 at Tennessee Titans, 1 PM

(AFC West) Week 13 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM

As dictated by the schedule, all AFC North teams travel to two of their three games against opponents uncommon to the rest of the division.

Lead up to the Steelers Games:

Ravens:

Week 13 vs Denver Broncos, 1 PM

Week 16 vs Atlanta Falcons, Saturday 1 PM

Browns:

Week 2 vs New York Jets, 1 PM

Week 17 at Washington Commanders, 1 PM

Bengals:

None (Week 1)

Week 10 BYE

The Ravens get to face the Steelers coming off of home games both times where the Browns will take on Pittsburgh following games they are likely favored. As for the Bengals, they will be well rested both times they take on the Steelers.