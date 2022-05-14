Pittsburgh Steelers sign three more of their 2022 NFL Draft class

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of their 2022 rookie minicamp, and the team continues to sign their rookie class during the three-day event.

After signing 2nd Round pick George Pickens Friday, the team announced they signed three more draft picks Saturday.

Those three were:

6th Round: Connor Heyward

7th Round: Mark Robinson

7th Round: Chris Oladokun

This per the team’s official Twitter account:

We have signed TE/FB Connor Heyward, LB Mark Robinson, & QB Chris Oladokun. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2022

The signing of these three rookies, plus Pickens, means the Steelers only have three remaining draft picks who have yet to sign on the dotted line.

Those left unsigned are:

1st Round: Kenny Pickett

3rd Round: DeMarvin Leal

4th Round: Calvin Austin III

With the slotted rookie pay scale, fans shouldn’t fret about these players being unsigned. In fact, there is a good chance a deal gets done before the end of minicamp Sunday. At this point, the only aspect of these contracts to negotiate is the signing bonus/guaranteed money.

According to overthecap.com, Heyward’s salary cap hit for 2022 is estimated at $750,685 based on being selected at 208. As for Robinson and Oladokun, their estimated salary cap hits for 2022 are $738,067 and $731,473 respectively. At these numbers, none of the newly signed draftees will land in the top 51 salaries on the Steelers roster at this time and will not effect the current salary cap.

With that said, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason.