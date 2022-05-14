Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Rookie Minicamp Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base has had a lot of information to digest the past few days. The 2022 regular season schedule release on Thursday, and rookie minicamp getting underway Friday-Sunday.

With all that is going on, it is time for another Saturday Night Open Thread. With our canuck friends not able to provide the questions this week, I’m standing in for our friends from the great white north.

Let’s get this started...

1. Of all the draft picks not named Kenny Pickett, which player are you most excited to see in action during training camp/preseason?

2. I wrote a separate article for this topic earlier today, but I’ll ask the question here too. With the schedule known, free agency all but over and the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror. Are you taking the Over or Under with the Steelers Win/Loss number at 7.5?

3. Give me your player comparison for Kenny Pickett...

4. Knowing who is available at both positions, which position would you rather add a free agent before the start of training camp? Running back or Cornerback?

5. I’ve always laughed at people’s creativity. So, let’s caption the photo above...