Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: A way too early preview of the Rookie Steelers & their 2022 record

The Steelers rookies are now in mini-camp, the 2022 NFL schedule has been released, which means the season is getting closer. What will the 2022 rookie draft class bring to this Steelers team? Can we learn anything from mini-camp? What are the early predictions for their 2022 record based on the schedule release alone? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address On Pittsburgh Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky P. bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Steelers News and Notes

The 2022 Steelers Schedule

Projected contributions of the 2022 Steelers’ Rookie Class

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Playing the black-and-gold numbers game

Welcome to the Steelers Power Half Hour. Joe Frost, Paul Yanchek and Chris Pugh discuss the Steelers rookie numbers, the draft and what’s next for Mason Rudolph. Join the Ohioans as they play the black-and-gold numbers game.

