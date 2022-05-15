 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp: Video and News from Day 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp is underway, and we give you the video from Day 2.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s football in shorts.

But like I always say, football in shorts is better than no football at all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie minicamp got underway Friday at the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and it was the first time anyone has seen the seven draft picks in their new threads. Saturday was Day 2, and the rookies took the field looking to carve their niche within the organization.

But the picks from the 2022 NFL Draft weren’t the only ones in attendance. The 10 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs) and several try-out players were there trying to prove their worth. Some were just trying to find their way onto the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

With that said, what all went down at practice Saturday? Here we put together the video for you to get a glimpse of Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and other rookies as they took the field together as a collective for the first time.

Let’s get to the video/news:

DeMarvin Leal

With Kenny Pickett not being interviewed following Saturday’s practice, other rookies had microphones in front of their faces for the first time as a member of the Steelers. DeMarvin Leal was one of those players, and he was asked specifically about his playing weight. According to Leal, he is up roughly 15 pounds since the NFL Scouting Combine, closing in on 300.

When Mike Tomlin held court with the media, video can be seen towards the bottom of this article, he was asked about Leal’s weight. His response was the team is just getting to know him, and his body.

Here is some video of Leal practicing Saturday:

Calvin Austin III

Calvin Austin has always been a smaller player, and likely one of, if not the, smallest players on his football team. That certainly will be the case with the Steelers and the NFL, but what separates him from the rest? Heart.

When Austin was asked about catching passes from Kenny Pickett, he referenced their time together at the Senior Bowl, but he knows Pickett can throw the ball.

Outside of his speed, Calvin Austin was lauded for his catch radius. The ability to make tough catches away from his body. The Steelers official Twitter account was able to give fans a glimpse of just that during Saturday’s workout.

Mike Tomlin Press Conference

Mike Tomlin addressed the media for the first time since the NFL Draft concluded, and he answered questions about minicamp thus far. Take a look and listen in the player below:

Other Video

Rookie minicamp will wrap up on Sunday, and the Steelers then turn their attention back to Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Here is a look at some of the dates to keep an eye out in the coming weeks:

Phase Two (May 2-20): In this voluntary phase on-field workouts may include drills with strict guidelines and no contact. Coaches are permitted to be on the field during this time. All drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace that is for instructional purposes.

Phase Three (May 23-June 17): Teams may conduct a total of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities, OTAs, during this phase. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place during this time.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the offseason.

