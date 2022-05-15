 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: GM Search (and we’re not talking a Chevy) edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/9

A released cornerback is fresh on the market. Que up the thousands of internet GMs for the Steelers that obviously have more interest and more delusions of free cap space to sign James Bradberry.

I predicted three out of seven and was close on six. The numbers look good, but I feel like the Steelers missed out on the Calvin Austin III digits by not giving him No. 16. Austin III 16 just said I ran past your a$$.

Tuesday 5/10

With no disrespect to Cam, Big Deal! I won the Richland High School version of this award about 17 times in my teens when getting turned down by girls for dates. I wonder if Heyward ever hears a sentence starting with, “You’re a good guy, but........”. Seriously though, the Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005, when the Steelers Jerome Bettis, the only other Pittsburgh player to do so, won the award. All joking aside, this is well-deserved for Heyward.

These type of moves apparently will happen quite a bit before camp. Wish someone would have told me before I ordered my Rex Sunahara jersey.

A ton of fake schedule news all weak long. None of these rumors really rang true. Spoiler Alert: People lie on the internet sometimes.

Do the Ravens need more running backs? They have more RBs than I have something that I have a lot of.

Wednesday 5/11

Absolutely brilliant stuff. Kudos to Cam and the Steelers PR department. If there was an Oscar for Best Actor in an NFL Schedule Release Promo, it would go to Cam and Chris Rock would be safe.

Thursday 5/12

The GM search is still on. The Steelers are taking almost as long as Mrs. BAD trying to figure out where to go out to eat or what to wear for a night out on the tahn.

The schedule was pretty favorable to the Steelers except for the 8:15 PM game on Christmas Eve. BTSC missed an epic podcast opportunity to record our wives when we tell them that we have to work late on Christmas Eve.

I’m not sure whether this cat is absolutely brilliant or a complete wang. With a name like Big Nipple Sports, probably the latter. Jokes on me though, I’m still writing about him.

Beautiful news. Welcome to Steelers Nation Hudson David Trubisky.

This is awesome that, after all he has accomplished, Jerome Bettis kept a promise and got his diploma.

Friday 5/13

First one to sign. It’s hard not to be excited about the personality and the football player that is new to the Men of Steel.

Me and Malcolm Pridgeon have something in common, only that my starter wife, the ex-Mrs. BAD, swapped me out for the custodial engineer at work. Pridgeon got “got” for another offensive lineman.

Ask Bill Cowher how great it felt to shock the world in 1992 when preseason predictions had the Steelers going 4-12. A bye in the first-round of the playoffs, anyone?

Oh yeah, and Rookie Mini Camp started today

Saturday 5/14

Four down and three to go. Who will be the next new Steeler to sign on the dotted line?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

