A look back at the Steelers week that was: GM Search (and we’re not talking a Chevy) edition

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/9

Obviously wasn't much trade interest in James Bradberry, but I'd expect a stronger market to materialize now. Eagles, Chiefs, Raiders, Bengals and Steelers stick out as potential landing spots. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2022

A released cornerback is fresh on the market. Que up the thousands of internet GMs for the Steelers that obviously have more interest and more delusions of free cap space to sign James Bradberry.

DRAFT PICK JERSEY NUMBERS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/T5UlwHqa5d — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 9, 2022

I predicted three out of seven and was close on six. The numbers look good, but I feel like the Steelers missed out on the Calvin Austin III digits by not giving him No. 16. Austin III 16 just said I ran past your a$$.

Tuesday 5/10

Congratulations to @CamHeyward for winning the @PFWAwriters 'Good Guy' Award, presented annually to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.



️ : https://t.co/B5ULXEoFTR pic.twitter.com/637q4k0GUR — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 10, 2022

With no disrespect to Cam, Big Deal! I won the Richland High School version of this award about 17 times in my teens when getting turned down by girls for dates. I wonder if Heyward ever hears a sentence starting with, “You’re a good guy, but........”. Seriously though, the Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005, when the Steelers Jerome Bettis, the only other Pittsburgh player to do so, won the award. All joking aside, this is well-deserved for Heyward.

The Steelers waived two players in advance of this week's minicamp: long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. They also waived/injured corner Isaiah Johnson. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 10, 2022

These type of moves apparently will happen quite a bit before camp. Wish someone would have told me before I ordered my Rex Sunahara jersey.

It's about that time now. The schedule rumors, leaks, and bad information will start flowing. It's even a little earlier this year than normal with the NFL releasing tidbits all week.



So here we go, the first 4 #Steelers rumored games are here. https://t.co/g3IO7dqf75 — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) May 10, 2022

A ton of fake schedule news all weak long. None of these rumors really rang true. Spoiler Alert: People lie on the internet sometimes.

Do the Ravens need more running backs? They have more RBs than I have something that I have a lot of.

Wednesday 5/11

.@CamHeyward’s gearing up for schedule release



2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tomorrow at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Q3isiJvAC2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

Absolutely brilliant stuff. Kudos to Cam and the Steelers PR department. If there was an Oscar for Best Actor in an NFL Schedule Release Promo, it would go to Cam and Chris Rock would be safe.

Thursday 5/12

That makes four external candidates getting second interviews — Ryan Cowden (#Titans), John Spytek (#Bucs), former GM Doug Whaley and Weidl — along with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt, who also recently interviewed for a front-office job in Philadelphia. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

The GM search is still on. The Steelers are taking almost as long as Mrs. BAD trying to figure out where to go out to eat or what to wear for a night out on the tahn.

The schedule was pretty favorable to the Steelers except for the 8:15 PM game on Christmas Eve. BTSC missed an epic podcast opportunity to record our wives when we tell them that we have to work late on Christmas Eve.

guess who just got 10k followers by literally making up a bunch of NFL games because I was bored and faking out almost the entire football twitter landscape? this guy right here. pic.twitter.com/ZBIUnwbEZF — Big Nipple Sports (@BigNipSports) May 12, 2022

I’m not sure whether this cat is absolutely brilliant or a complete wang. With a name like Big Nipple Sports, probably the latter. Jokes on me though, I’m still writing about him.

Congratulations to the Trubiskys! pic.twitter.com/oTdEXpC6Dj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

Beautiful news. Welcome to Steelers Nation Hudson David Trubisky.

This is awesome that, after all he has accomplished, Jerome Bettis kept a promise and got his diploma.

Friday 5/13

We have signed WR George Pickens to a four-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

First one to sign. It’s hard not to be excited about the personality and the football player that is new to the Men of Steel.

We have signed OL Trent Scott to a one-year contract.



To make room on the 90-man roster, we waived G Malcolm Pridgeon. @BordasLaw https://t.co/cfpNUtGHHv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

Me and Malcolm Pridgeon have something in common, only that my starter wife, the ex-Mrs. BAD, swapped me out for the custodial engineer at work. Pridgeon got “got” for another offensive lineman.

Ask Bill Cowher how great it felt to shock the world in 1992 when preseason predictions had the Steelers going 4-12. A bye in the first-round of the playoffs, anyone?

Oh yeah, and Rookie Mini Camp started today

Saturday 5/14

We have signed TE/FB Connor Heyward, LB Mark Robinson, & QB Chris Oladokun. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2022

Four down and three to go. Who will be the next new Steeler to sign on the dotted line?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.