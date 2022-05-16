Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp: Video and News from Day 3

It’s football in shorts.

But like I always say, football in shorts is better than no football at all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie minicamp got underway Friday at the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and it was the first time anyone has seen the seven draft picks in their new threads. Sunday was Day 3, and the final day, and the rookies took the field looking to carve their niche within the organization.

But the picks from the 2022 NFL Draft weren’t the only ones in attendance. The 10 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs) and several try-out players were there trying to prove their worth. Some were just trying to find their way onto the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

With that said, what all went down at practice Saturday? Here we put together the video for you to get to see some press conferences throughout the three day minicamp.

Let’s get to the video/news:

As most should have expected, the third, and final, day of rookie minicamp is one which is the least covered among the media who are able to watch practices live. Nonetheless, something we haven’t shown our readers throughout the week are the full-length interviews with several of the team’s 2022 rookie class.

But first, the rookie minicamp photo:

Okay, now to get a feel for these new players, check out the interviews with players like Calvin Austin III, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett and George Pickens.

Press Conferences

Calvin Austin III

.@CalvinAustinIII on catching passes from @kennypickett10, what makes his game so versatile, getting comfortable in a new city and more. pic.twitter.com/iHK1GFyT0l — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 15, 2022

Connor Heyward

.@ConnorHeyward1 on making his mark in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/QL4b0Yxu6M — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 13, 2022

George Pickens

George Pickens on Day 1 of rookie minicamp: pic.twitter.com/H2r3Gzo1Jg — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 13, 2022

Kenny Pickett

Rookie minicamp is now over, and the Steelers now turn their attention back to Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Here is a look at some of the dates to keep an eye out in the coming weeks:

Phase Two (May 2-20): In this voluntary phase on-field workouts may include drills with strict guidelines and no contact. Coaches are permitted to be on the field during this time. All drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace that is for instructional purposes. Phase Three (May 23-June 17): Teams may conduct a total of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities, OTAs, during this phase. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place during this time.

