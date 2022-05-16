Antonio Brown’s latest cryptic tweet involves the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team who hasn’t thought about Antonio Brown in a long time. As for the fan base, I’m sure Brown’s continued antics have made them think about his exit out of Pittsburgh a time or two.

Whether you love him, hate him or just feel bad for him, Brown is a lightning rod of controversy at every turn. Whether it was his departure from Pittsburgh, then forcing his way out of Oakland to being suspended with the Patriots. Upon reinstatement, Brown looked to have righted the ship and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That was until he literally walked off the field last season during a game vs. the New York Jets.

Since that incident, Brown has appeared on a number of podcasts, and his social media behavior has proven to be as erratic as one would expect. On Monday, Brown put out a tweet which did something he hasn’t done in a long time — mentioned the Steelers.

Here is what he said around noon Monday:

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

You can read this tweet a million different ways.

Some read it as Brown looking to retire from football, and wanting a one-day contract to end his career where he had the best years of his professional career.

Some see it as Brown trying to work his way back to the Steelers’ roster.

Others chalk it up to more nonsense being spewed by Brown via social media.

All while others feel it is Brown just trying to remain relevant and get people to talk about him.

If it was the latter, mission accomplished, Mr. Brown.

Either way, it is highly doubtful the Steelers would want Brown, and his proverbial baggage, associated with the organization anytime soon. And that would also be if Brown was hanging up his cleats and wanted to retire as a member of the Steelers. Sure, he was one of the most prolific wide receivers in team history, but with the bridges burned on his way out you have to wonder if the Steelers would even feel obliged to honor such a simple request.

In the meantime, let the speculation of this tweet begin until Brown says something else on social media to cause a stir.

UPDATE

Lucky for us, Brown responded to some tweets and notified fans he has no interest in wanting to play for the Steelers, only to retire as a Steeler.