Steelers make roster moves following their rookie minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their three-day rookie minicamp which ended Sunday. This was the first chance to get a glimpse of the seven drafted players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the 10 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs) who were signed shortly after the draft.

But those aren’t the only player who were participating in rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Steelers, like all NFL teams, extend try-out invitations to players who are just trying to find a football home.

Almost every season the team will feel the potential they have in a try-out player is better than someone on a Reserve/Future contract. Therefore, they sign the try-out player and have to release another player to make room on the ever-changing 90-man offseason roster.

2022 was no different and the Steelers have made some roster moves as the team prepares for the rest of Phase 2 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.

The players released were:

WR Rico Bussey

K Sam Sloman

LB John Simon

DB Bryce Watts (Inured)

The players signed were:

DT Trevon Mason

CB Carlins Platel

K Nick Sciba

WR Tyler Snead

What’s next for the Steelers? They continue to move through the three phases of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The Steelers are currently in Phase 2, and will be moving into Phase 3 in the coming weeks. During this time is when the Steelers will hold their mandatory minicamp. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold!