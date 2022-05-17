Levi Wallace could be the Steelers secret secondary weapon

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers free agent acquisitions I am excited to see play this season is cornerback Levi Wallace. I honestly believe he could be the Steelers secret weapon in the secondary. Wallace has been put down and under estimated his whole career. Yet every challenge he has faced he has overcome; every barrier erected in his way he has climbed and beaten.

Levi Wallace is Mr Perseverance. Every time he has been put in a situation that needed him to battle and fight he has done it. He has character and determination, something that stands him in great stead to be a very good NFL cornerback. There also aren’t any glaring character questions surrounding Wallace. He went from playing flag football to the college football playoffs in just 3 years. And not with just any college, but with the college football juggernaut that is the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In his senior year, Wallace started 14 games for Alabama. He was a starter during the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game, where Alabama won in overtime over familiar foes, Georgia Bulldogs, 26-23. Wallace totaled 48 tackles and had 3 interceptions in his senior year, he also played alongside Steelers elite star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. To go from where he was to a national champion shows the real character of this man.

After Wallace went undrafted in 2018, again he was faced with a challenge. Would he get an opportunity in the NFL, and, if he did, would he have the skills to succeed and get a roster spot? He was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, he was cut in final cuts by the Bills but signed to their practice squad the very next day. After Phillip Gaines was released by the Bills, Wallace was promoted to the Bills roster. He went on to start in Week 10 versus the New York Jets, and Wallace finished his rookie season with 37 total tackles, 3 passes Defensed, and 7 starts. Wallace had once again battled back from been cut to become an NFL starter.

In the seasons that followed, Wallace went on to become a very reliable and important part of the Bills secondary playing opposite TreDavious White. In his four years in Buffalo, he started 52 games, had six career interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two quarterback hits and 219 total tackles. In his last season when White went down injured, Wallace took on the CB1 mantle and played with great authority and skill. No matter who the Bills drafted or signed in free agenecy, Wallace always overcame the challenge he was given to retain his starting spot. His determination is amazing and his skill level is very good, so much so Bills fans were gutted when it was revealed he was leaving to go to Pittsburgh.

Levi Wallace, has all the skills to be an excellent cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. He’s 6 ft, has a great jab, and good full arm extension. Wallace has fluid and excellent feet for a cornerback, in addition he has a good closing burst when chasing wide receivers. He also has excellent vision to read routes and cover. His football intelligence is excellent as well. With this skill set, along with his character, I have no doubt Wallace can become an excellent addition for the Steelers.

Wallace will probably play as an outside cornerback alongside either Cam Sutton or Akhello Witherspoon. With these three cornerbacks. I think the Steelers could likely prove some of the doubters and naysayers wrong who may see the lack of a real genuine CB1 as a weakness.

I personally have exceptionally high hopes for Levi Wallace and I’m looking forward to seeing him play in the black and gold.