The Steelers new “Face of the Franchise” candidates

“Mean” Joe Greene. Terry Bradshaw. Troy Polamalu. Ben Roethlisberger. That’s just a short list of the players in Pittsburgh Steelers lore who have all been labeled as the “Face of the Franchise”. In 2022, it’s a new era in Pittsburgh, after the retirement of a franchise legend at the game’s most important position, and the arrival of a young core of talented athletes.

So who are the top candidates in the building to be the next “Face of the Franchise”? Is that title already claimed? Let’s take a look.

Most Recent Title Holder: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

New Candidates:

T.J. Watt

The top candidate in this list may already have a vice-like hold on the title after tying the single-season sack record (22.5) in 2021 despite only playing in 15 games. Watt is on pace to shatter every Steelers pass-rushing record there is, starting with sacks where his 72 career quarterback (QB) takedowns is only 8.5 short of James Harrison’s career total (80.5). And T.J. has only been at it for 5 years!

Cam Heyward

The defense’s vocal leader for the majority of the last decade, Cam is still one of the most dominant players at his position in the entire NFL. As the longest tenured Steeler on the Roster, his claim to the title of Face of the Franchise is strong. When you think “Steelers Defense” you can’t help but picture Cam.

Najee Harris

The Steelers 2021 First Round Pick is already one of the league’s best backs and brightest offensive stars. He definitely is the leading candidate to be the face of the Offense in 2022 with so much uncertainty at QB and a roster bereft of a powerhouse veteran presence on that side of the football. The Steelers attack will go as far as Najee Harris will carry it in 2022. Literally.

Kenny Pickett

The 20th overall pick has some massive shoes to fill, but he seems to have the mental wherewithal to take that pressure and run with it. Although not officially crowned as the heir at QB, all indications point to him getting every opportunity to secure that title. If he does, and does it well, you might be able to add the title Face of the Franchise to his status as well.

Dark Horse Candidate:

Mitch Trubisky

Just a few months ago, Steelers Nation was enamored with the career resurrection of the former 2nd overall pick. Enter Pickett, and the conversation naturally shifted away from the embattled vet to the exciting Rookie. But while fans of the Black and Gold go to sleep on him, Trubisky could be busy prepping a rebound for the ages. What a story that would be for the Chicago castoff to become the unlikely face of the Steelers franchise.

Take to the comments Steelers Nation for your thoughts on the future Face of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and don’t forget to answer the poll question below.