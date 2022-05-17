Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Be careful with the “B” word

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about the insistence of the sports world and Steeler Nation to bust out the “B” word early.

News and Notes

Be careful with the premature bust label

A visit from Britsburgh Owen, Voice from Across the Pond

Steelers Hangover: The effect of big personalities on a rebooted Steelers locker room

What will the Steelers locker room look like without Ben Roethlisberger and with big personalities entering in? Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White discuss this and more on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts, The Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Big personalities in the Steelers locker room

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Strengths and Weaknesses of the Steelers running back room

Najee Harris is an extraordinary running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. No. 22 is an absolute strength, but are there any other aspects of the position room to brag about? Geoffery Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Strengths and Weaknesses of the Steelers running back room

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

