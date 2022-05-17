Steelers complete second interview with Omar Khan for GM opening

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing on with their second round of interviews for their open general manager position. With Kevin Colbert‘s retirement following the 2022 NFL draft, despite staying on until a successor is hired, the Steelers are continuing on their process of finding their next GM.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced they concluded a second interview with Omar Khan, their current President of Football & Business Administration.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with #Steelers Vice President of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 17, 2022

Khan began his NFL front office career in 1997 with the New Orleans Saints in their football operations department after previously serving as a scouting intern. Hired by the Steelers in 2001 as their football administration coordinator, Khan was promoted to Director of Football Administration in 2011. In 2016, Khan was promoted to his current title with the Steelers.

While Khan has an impressive title with the Steelers, what most fans know him as the person in the front office who “works the magic” with the NFL salary cap.

The Steelers have yet to announce how many candidates they will include in the second round of interviews. Khan has not been the first interview with the Steelers, and it would be no surprise if he would not be the last.

