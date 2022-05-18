Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Draft Fix: 2023 NFL Draft Preview & Steelers future needs

The Steelers have completed the 2022 selection process and are looking to sure up the roster for the upcoming season, but they still have needs that will need to be addressed. Join Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they get started previewing the Steelers’ 2023 Draft and the future needs of the Men of Steel. All of this and more on BTSC’s Steelers Draft Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

2023 NFL Draft Preview & Steelers future needs

The Scho Bro Show: Looking for the best fan experience with the Steelers 2022 schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule has been released for overall perusal and some games offer a better viewing experience than others. From the standpoint of the best games to attend in person, which will be the best to buy tickets for? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The best Steelers games on the 2022 schedule to get to

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: The Steelers QB competition should be a 2-man race

The Steelers have four quarterbacks vying for the job of QB1 in the persons of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladukon, but it really should be a two-man race. Who might those specific contestants be? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers QB competition should be a 2-man race

The Mail Bag

