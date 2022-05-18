Brandon Hunt interviews for the Buffalo Bills assistant General Manager opening

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to narrow their search for their next General Manager (GM) and they have conducted second interviews with many candidates over the past two weeks. Most recently was an internal candidate in Omar Khan.

While Khan joins the likes of John Spytek and Doug Whaley as people who have gotten a second interview, Steelers pro scouting coordinator, Brandon Hunt, has not been on the list yet.

Whether Hunt knows he isn’t in the running or not is anyone’s guess, but the man who followed Kevin Colbert around closely during the run up to the 2022 NFL Draft hasn’t been waiting around for the Steelers to make up their minds.

Last week Hunt interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles with a lateral job, and most recently Hunt interviewed with the Buffalo Bills for their assistant GM opening.

This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

#Bills GM Brandon Beane interviewed #Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt for the vacant assistant GM job formerly held by Joe Schoen, source said. Hunt, who is well-regarded, is also in the mix for the Steelers GM job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2022

As stated earlier, Hunt could be doing his best to prove to the Steelers he is a valuable commodity. He also could know he isn’t getting a second interview and is looking to find a new home where he can advance. Or, Hunt could be doing the best he can to secure a position next year if/when another GM is hired and they want to bring on their own pro scouting coordinator.

It is all speculation at this point, but the Steelers making a decision on their next GM doesn’t seem to be happening anytime in the near future.

