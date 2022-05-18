Steelers to open Hall of Honor museum at Heinz Field in 2022

If you’ve ever been to a Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field, you know all about the fan experience. There is no rush greater than seeing 60,000+ Terrible Towels being waived in unison as “Renegade” blares through the night.

But that isn’t the entire game day experience. Since opening in 2001, Heinz Field has had several renovations and additions to make the experience better for fans both young and old. They added the great hall, new video replay boards and even expanded their seats in the open end of the stadium.

In 2022, you can expect a new attraction at Heinz Field in the way of a Hall of Honor museum.

We have announced a new addition to @heinzfield that will further honor former players, coaches, and other contributors.



The #Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 regular season.https://t.co/3ChTUKecsU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2022

Here is what team president Art Rooney II had to say about the announcement of the museum opening in the fall of 2022.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II to the team’s official website. “This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall.”

For those who will be heading to Pittsburgh this fall for a game and want to know more about where the museum will be located, below is more information on the location and a history of the Hall of Honor:

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum will be located near Gate B above the team’s Pro Shop. Fans will be able to visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round after it is officially open. More details on the opening of the museum as well as tour information will be provided later this Summer. The Steelers Hall of Honor was established in 2017 to honor those former players, coaches and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise’s success dating back to when the team was founded by Art Rooney Sr. in 1933. Through the conclusion of the 2021 season, a total of 45 individuals have been inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.