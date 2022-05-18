Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Donovan Jeter

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on the list is Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter.

Donovan Jeter

Defensive lineman

Senior

Michigan

6’3” 325 lbs

After not appearing in any games his freshman season of 2017, Donovan Jeter finished his Michigan career over the next four seasons with 37 games played. Interesting enough, even with 10 games played in 2019 Jeter did not register any statistics. In his career, Jeter finished with 38 tackles, two of which were for loss, three passes defensed, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. The majority of Jeter‘s tackles came in his final year in Michigan in 2021 where he had 24.

Current Steelers at the position:

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward Chris Wormley Tyson Alualu Stephon Tuitt Montravius Adams Isaiahh Loudermilk DeMarvin Lael Henry Mondeaux Carlos Davis Khalil Davis Daniel Archibong Donovan Jeter Trevon Mason

Draft Profiles:

There was limited information in the terms of breakdowns for Jeter heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here is a breakdown from nfldraftbuzz.com:

Strengths Can make the impressive chest-to-chest bear hug tackle in the hole due to his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield. Strong tackler. Has good power in hands and can anchor, shed, and chase. Provides some secondary interior pass rush, getting most penetration when playing three technique. Combines strength and footwork to fill holes inside, as well. Recovers from cut blocks or falling on his way to make a tackle. Big-bodied rusher with very good upper-body strength. Strong and stout at the point of attack with the measurables to occupy multiple blockers. Weaknesses Must improve hand use and read-and-react skills. Lacks the violent hands to shed and can be eliminated by double-team blocks. Might be limited to one-gap systems. Agility isn’t a question but misses tackles when he doesn’t square and break down. Inconsistent in his ability to separate from blocks, however, making him more of a nuisance than a snap-to-snap terror. Good strength, though his marginal arm length limits his ability to grab hold of ballcarriers as they run by. Isn’t able to consistently shed blocks and makes plays in the hole.

Here is another draft profile from profootballnetwork.com:

Positives: Nice-sized defensive tackle who had an underwhelming college career. Fires off the snap with a quick first step, keeps his feet moving, and works his hands throughout the action. Flashes power in his lower body and bull rushes opponents off the line. Negatives: Cannot get off blocks once engaged at the point and gets held up by lesser opponents. Gets very narrow-based in his setup. Analysis: Jeter possesses next-level size as well as growth potential, yet he never presented himself as anything other than an average college backup.

Film:

To finish off the breakdown of Donovan Jeter no evaluation is complete without film:

