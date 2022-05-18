Steelers continue second round of interviews for GM opening with Andy Weidl

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their search for Kevin Colbert’s successor as the 2022 regular season approaches. Colbert’s contract expired after the 2022 NFL Draft, and for both personal and professional reasons he is calling it a career. While the long-time General Manager (GM) is expected to remain on staff in an advisory role, the team continues to interview external candidates for the job opening.

Last week the Steelers hosted several second interviews with candidates like John Spytek, Doug Whaley and most recently Omar Khan. Those interviews continued Wednesday when the team interviewed Andy Weidl.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with Andy Weidl (Philadelphia Eagles). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2022

Weidl is the Philadelphia Eagles’ vice president of player personnel. Here is his bio, via the Eagles’ official website:

A veteran with 24 years of NFL scouting experience, Andy Weidl enters his sixth overall season with the Philadelphia Eagles and third as the team’s vice president of player personnel. Weidl has played an integral role in helping construct rosters that have produced playoff appearances in three of the last four seasons, including two NFC East championships (2017 and 2019) and a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Weidl originally joined Philadelphia’s scouting department as the assistant director of player personnel (2016-17), working under former Eagles vice president of player personnel and current New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas. During the 2018 offseason, he was promoted to director of player personnel.

The Steelers have not put any timetable on when they will make an official announcement on the next GM, but one would imagine the decision should be coming sooner, rather than later, with training camp on the horizon.

