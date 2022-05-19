Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: Could Leal by the steal of the 2022 Steelers draft class?

Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines the addition of DT Marvin Leal and the prospect of the third-rounder being a steal.

Rundown of the show:

A closer look at the third-round bargain that is Marvin Leal

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Why Pickens possibly could be the perfect Pittsburgh pick

George Pickens Jr. seems to be an interesting human with a bold personality. Some feel that the Georgia wideout is a perfect addition for on and off the gridiron. Welcome to BTSC’s The Curtain Call, the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Kyle Chrise (in for Geoffrey) and Shannon welcome Corey Burton, the host of ”Bleav in Georgia Dawgs” and “Beasts of the East” and Jeremy Attaway from SB Nation’s “Dawg Sports” to talk George Pickens Jr.’s arrival in the Steelers’ 2022 Draft.

News and Notes

A look at WR George Pickens

Special Guest: Corey Burton host of ”Bleav in Georgia Dawgs” and “Beasts of the East” and Jeremy Attaway from SB Nation’s “Dawg Sports”

Kyle and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The advanced analytics of Steelers rookies

The age of technology and the NFL‘s NextGen stats help teams evaluate prospects better then ever before. Adam Petrus of Zebra Sports joins the Stat Geek and discusses the exact numbers that the Steelers got from that data for Kenny Pickett, Calvin Austin and Connor Heyward. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of BTSC’s AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Guest: Adam Petrus of Zebra Sports

and more geeky numbers!

