ESPN’s Louis Riddick supposedly “out” of the running for Steelers GM

There is a contingent of the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base who genuinely wanted to see former Pitt product, and ESPN analyst, Louis Riddick get the team’s opening at General Manager (GM).

After Riddick received a meeting with the organization in their first round of interviews, many wondered if he’d be next on the list for the second round of interviews. In the past two weeks the Steelers have interviewed the likes of John Spytek, Dough Whaley, Omar Khan and most recently Andy Weidl.

Wednesday ESPN announced Riddick was among a crew made up of Steve Levy and Dan Orlovsky to make up the station’s Monday Night Football “B-Team”.

ESPN makes Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky its Monday night B-team. https://t.co/9t66WiMuEt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 18, 2022

If you read between the lines, the announcement of Riddick being on the Monday night crew, even the “B-Team”, made it seem as if he wasn’t on the team’s radar to replace Kevin Colbert.

Wednesday afternoon Andrew Stockey of WTAE in Pittsburgh took to Twitter saying Riddick told him he was “out” of the running for the GM vacancy.

Amid a New York Post report that Louis Riddick has signed a contract extension with ESPN, Riddick tells me this afternoon he is “out” of the running to be the #Steelers next general manager #WTAE — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) May 18, 2022

Riddick was a 1990 9th Round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of the University of Pittsburgh after playing at Pennridge High School. He played six NFL seasons between the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Oakland Raiders. In those games, Riddick appeared in 94 games, starting eight. Riddick finished his NFL career with 155 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

In 2001, Riddick began his executive career in the NFL as a pro scout for Washington before being promoted to director of pro personnel from 2005 to 2007. Riddick then went to the Philadelphia Eagles as a pro scout in 2008 and was promoted the next season to the assistant director of pro personnel for one year before losing the ‘assistant’ title for the following four seasons.

That was the last year Riddick spent in an NFL organization’s scouting department. Since then he has been a staple on ESPN for both their NFL Draft and prime time coverage.

Will Riddick ever get another shot at being in an NFL front office? Only time will tell, but it seems as if the Steelers won’t be providing that opportunity.

