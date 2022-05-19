Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Jake Dixon

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on the list is Duquesne offensive tackle Jake Dixon.

Jake Dixon

Offensive tackle

Senior

Duquesne

6’6” 290 lbs

Appearing in every game in five seasons, Dixon spent his first three years at Duquesne as a tight end. In 35 games in 2017 through 2019, Dixon had three receptions for 14 yards and one touchdown. Making the transition to tackle for the five games played in what was considered the 2020 season even though they were played in the spring of 2021, Dixon started each game at left tackle in the shortened season as well as all 10 games in the fall of 2021.

Current Steelers at the position:

Offensive Tackle

Chukwuma Okorafor Dan Moore Jr. Joe Haeg Chaz Green Jordan Tucker Jake Dixon

Draft Profiles:

Coming from an FCS school, there was limited information in the terms of breakdowns for Dixon heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here is a breakdown from cbssports.com where Dixon was chosen in their small-college starting 11 going into the draft:

OT Jake Dixon (Duquesne) Height: 6-6 Weight: 290 After converting from tight end to offensive tackle in 2019, Jake Dixon went on to become a two-time first-team All-Northeast Conference and FCS All-American. While still fairly new to the position, he displays underrated form and technique, brings a lot of tools with him in his toolbox, and possesses the upside you look for from a prospect coming from a smaller school. He was a difficult test for every rusher down at the FCS Bowl back in mid-December.

Here is a description of Dixon from Bob Labriola from steelers.com where he listed Dixon as one of his three undrafted free agents to watch in his May 5 edition of Asked and Answered:

Dixon attended Bethel Park High School, south of Pittsburgh, where he played football, basketball, and volleyball. Dixon (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) first went to Lewis College to play volleyball, but he missed football so much that he transferred to Duquesne, where he first played tight end before being switched to tackle.

Film:

As has been the case with most of the information involving Jake Dixon, the film is quite difficult to find. Here is a video from Duquesne where Dixon is a finalist for Male Student-Athlete of the Year. The video is mainly his coach discussing Dixon as a player while there are some highlights shown.