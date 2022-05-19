The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their next General Manager (GM) following the 2022 NFL Draft and retirement of Kevin Colbert. Who that next GM will be is anyone’s guess. After having an extensive first round of interviews, the Steelers are now onto their second round of callbacks.

Some of the names of individuals who have gotten a second interview were John Spytek, Andy Weidl, Doug Whaley and internal candidate Omar Khan. Thursday afternoon the team announced another internal candidate received an interview by way of Brandon Hunt.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with #Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 19, 2022

Hunt is the Steelers’ pro scouting director, and is in his second stint with the team. He began interning for the team in 2005 and returned in 2010. Earlier this offseason Hunt met with the Raiders about their GM vacancy, also met with the Philadelphia Eagles recently in what would be viewed as a lateral move and interviewed with the Buffalo Bills for their Assistant GM opening.

There is no timetable for the Steelers to make their decision on their next GM, but here is a list of those who have received second interviews with the team:

John Spytek (Buccaneers)

Doug Whaley

Andy Weidl (Eagles)

Ryan Cowden (Titans)

Omar Khan (Internal)

Brandon Hunt (Internal)

