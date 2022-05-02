Kenny Pickett among the top choices for 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Even before the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, there were a number of betting odds released in regards to newly drafted players. When it comes to those drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first-round pick of quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Panthers found himself almost at the top for the best odds of winning the NFL‘s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Of course, the nature of the positions drafted factor a lot into who will be most likely to bring home Offensive Rookie of the Year. When it comes to the odds, some of the highest drafted players on the offense don’t find themselves on any higher than 100:1 odds due to being offensive lineman. Despite linemen being three of the top four positions taken on offense, they still landed behind undrafted quarterback Carson Strong (40:1) simply based on the position they play.

Here are the latest odds for the top 20 candidates to win Offensive Rookie of the Year according to draftkings.com.

Drake London +550

Kenny Pickett +600

Treylon Burks +700

Breece Hall +700

Garrett Wilson +850

Kenneth Walker III +900

Christian Waton +950

Chris Olave +1000

Skyy Moore +1000

Jameson Williams +1100

Malik Willis: +1400

James Cook +1500

Desmond Ridder +1500

Jahan Dotson +1800

Matt Corral +2200

Sam Howell +2500

Isaiah Spiller +3000

5 players at +4000

Since the NFL began awarding Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1967, there have only been running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks to win the award. When Ben Roethlisberger won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004, he was only the second quarterback ever to do so and the first since Dennis Shaw in 1970. But starting with Roethlisberger, nine of the last 18 winners of the award have been quarterbacks. The other nine selections include six running backs and three wide receivers.

With the quarterback position being a more likely candidates for the award in recent years, it makes sense for Kenny Pickett (6:1) to be ranked so high as the only quarterback selected in the first two rounds. The only player above him on the list was the first wide receiver taken as the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in a Drake London out of USC at 11:2 odds.

It should also be noted that while Kenny Pickett is the only draftee by the Pittsburgh Steelers to land on the list above by name, the Steelers second-round draft pick of wide receiver George Pickens out of Georgia landed in the top 20 as well being one of the players at 40:1 odds to win the award.

What will ultimately determine if Kenny Pickett is in the running for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will be his playing time throughout the season. With Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stating on draft weekend that Pickett will have the opportunity to win the starting job, the chances of Pickett to win the award would increase even more should he be named the starter.

