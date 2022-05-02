The first chance for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, and the media, to get a glimpse of the 2022 NFL Draft class and undrafted rookie free agents (UDFAs) will be coming up in just a couple weeks. It was announced Monday the Steelers’ Rookie Minicamp will be held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex from May 13-15.

For Steelers fans, it will be the first opportunity for them to see their seven new players via the NFL Draft wearing black and gold, but also the 10 UDFAs and those who were given invitations to attend camp on a try-out basis.

The Steelers rookies and UDFAs who will be showing what they can do, albeit in shorts, will be as follows:

2022 NFL Draft Class

Round 1

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 20 — Kenny Pickett, QB, University of Pittsburgh

Round 2

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 52 — George Pickens, WR, University of Georgia

Round 3

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 84 — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Round 4

Pick No. 33 / Overall: 138 (Comp) — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Round 5

No Pick

Round 6

Pick No. 30 / Overall: 208 (via KC) — Connor Heyward, TE/RB, Michigan State

Round 7

Pick No. 4 / Overall: 225 (via NYJ) — Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

Pick No. 20 / Overall: 241 — Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon - Duquesne

RB Mataeo Durant - Duke

DL Donovan Jeter - Michigan

OLB Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M

OLB T.D. Moultry - Auburn

G Chris Owens - Alabama

CB Chris Steele - USC

OT Jordan Tucker - UNC

RB Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State

CB Bryce Watts - UMass

