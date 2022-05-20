Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Reculate Retirement with AB

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the hottest and most toxic takes of the week on Steelers twitter and beyond. This week, we speculate and reculate over whether or not AB can “retire a Steeler,” whatever that really means.... Plus, our first QB ‘22 Power Rankings. And the reasons to root for the newest signings from rookie tryouts. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

More Reculation

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Are the Steelers playing with fire with RB/TE one man shows?

Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth are both burgeoning superstars at their positions, but one-man shows can be a dangerous proposition. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The danger of no depth behind superstars

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Are the Steelers done adding to their roster?

Big names remain on the market in the NFL and it seems like the Steelers may be finished making moves, but are the Men of Steel finished adding to their 2022 roster? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts with Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

WIll there be more additions to Steel City Football?

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

