Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Jordan Tucker

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on the list is North Carolina offensive tackle Jordan Tucker.

Jordan Tucker

Offensive tackle

Senior

North Carolina

6’6” 340 lbs

Playing right tackle in North Carolina, Jordan Tucker appeared in 45 games in four seasons with the Tar Heels.

Current Steelers at the position:

Offensive Tackle

Chukwuma Okorafor Dan Moore Jr. Joe Haeg Chaz Green Trenton Scott Jordan Tucker Jake Dixon

Draft Profiles:

There was more adequate information in the terms of breakdowns for Tucker heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here is a breakdown from si.com:

Pros: Leinweber: Right tackle with very good size at the position. Tucker powerfully strikes unsuspecting defenders when down blocking. He has solid eyes to locate second-level defenders. Cons: Leinweber: Slow feet prevent him from protecting either shoulder on an island as he fails to mirror and recover. Tucker leaves his chest exposed, allowing defenders to gain inside hand position. He is unable to match their movement and gets bull rushed. His punch is wide and often early, causing him to whiff. Slow hands frequently get beat before he can land them. Tucker does not latch. Stiffness and tardy movement in short spaces prevent him from getting to spots and mean he can not pull. Tucker allows leakage on zone runs and fails to work around to gain leverage and seal, often resorting to holding. Moving faster with his upper body than his feet compromises his functional strength as he is off balance. He gets tunnel vision and does not react to stunts quickly enough. Summary: Leinweber: Big right tackle who finds occasional success as a down blocker. Tucker lacks agility in short spaces and has slow feet compromising his balance and functional strength. He can not pass protect on an island as he gets beat around both shoulders and through his chest. Tucker may get a camp invite due to his size but is unlikely to stick on a practice squad. One-Liners Leinweber: Big right tackle who can not pass protect on an island and severely lacks short area quickness.

Here is another draft profile from nfldraftbuzz.com:

Strengths Has a strong upper body with physical, powerful hands and works hard to gain body positioning in the run game. Strong upper body, arms and hands. Coordinated feet with the flexibility for offensive tackle. Hard worker. Anchors against larger defenders in the middle; resets hands to maintain distance. Athletic enough to help on nose tackle then pick up twist or late blitzer. Mirrors quick interior rushers. Looks to help the center when uncovered. He has the quickness and growth potential, long arms and powerful base to be one of the most popular players in predraft film sessions. If he impresses in private workouts, he could climb draft boards. Best asset is his strength and disposition as a run blocker. Gives a strong initial punch. Plays with good leverage bends at the knees and sees what he’s hitting, showing the ability to roll his hips into the defender and drive him off the line of scrimmage. Weaknesses Anticipates speed rushers attacking the edge and will over-set to the outside, leaving inside rushing lanes wide open for defenders to jab-step outside and re-direct through the gap. Adequate initial burst should be far better and isn’t good enough to consistently hold out elite pass rushers. Attacks when necessary, though he won’t consistently dominate and can lose balance overextending. Needs to prove his worth in a straight-ahead running game. Heavy-footed with limited lateral quickness. Stiff and looks like he’s moving in wet cement in the open field.

Film:

To finish off the breakdown of Jordan Tucker no evaluation is complete without film. There wasn’t a good “highlight” video, but here is every offensive play from UNC’s game against Wake Forest this past season. Tucker is number 74 and is the lineman closest on the screen to start (in the first quarter):