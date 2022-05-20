Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 13

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Which position do you think needs the most help in terms of depth? Running back or Tight end?

2. With the NFL schedule out now for over a week, and a chance to digest everything. Do you take the OVER/UNDER on the Steelers winning 7.5 games in 2022?

3. What are your thoughts on jersey numbers? Both Connor Heyward (No. 83) and Calvin Austin III (No. 19) said both numbers were “given to them” and weren’t chosen. They can certainly change their number once cuts are made, but do you care if a number of a former Steelers great is re-issued?

4. The Steelers wrapped up their second round of interviews Thursday. If you were a bettor, who would you put your money on being the team’s next General Manager?

John Spytek (Tampa Bay)

Andy Weidl (Philadelphia)

Doug Whaley

Ryan Cowden (Tennessee)

Omar Khan (Internal Candidate)

Brandon Hunt (Internal Candidate)

5. To piggyback question No. 4, how important do you think the GM of the team will be? Or do you think Mike Tomlin will have more say over the roster selections within the new regime?

6. In the Kevin Colbert era, who do you think was the best draft pick of his tenure, and the worst?

I’ll take a stab at No. 6 first...

Best: Troy Polamalu (2003)

The reason I went with Troy was based on the fact the the Steelers were aggressive in moving up to get him. The team was very fortunate when they drafted Ben Roethlisberger in 2004, but I thought the Polamalu pick was Colbert’s best.

Worst: Senquez Golson (2015)

The Steelers had no clue Golson would never even see a preseason field for the team due to injury, but the guy was a second round pick. You can say Jarvis Jones, Limas Sweed, Artie Burns or Mike Adams, but at least all those players registered games played for the Steelers. Again, Golson never even saw a preseason game...

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

