Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Depth or Debt, Do the Steelers have enough “dudes” at linebacker?

There has been so much talk about the state of the Steelers linebackers going into the 2022 season. What characteristics make a successful LB and do the Steelers have enough “dudes” at the position? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Should the Steelers have done more at linebacker?

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: When Steelers Rookie Camp goes off without a hitch

Steelers 2022 rookie camp was conducted at the team’s South Side Facilities this past week, and it went off without a hitch. Nope, there wasn’t much noteworthy news, but that’s always a good thing. Also, Antonio Brown is still in the news. That and your questions and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Steelers News and Notes

Steelers Rookie Camp goes off without a hitch

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

