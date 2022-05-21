Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing DeMavin Leal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled up their 90-man offseason roster heading into the 2022 NFL season. While there still could be some significant swapping of players, the biggest news will likely be contracts in the coming weeks with the signing of draft picks. As reports come in of these deals well before they are official, even after pen is put to paper it can sometimes take some time to know the exact financials within the contract. Relying heavily on reliable salary cap websites such as overthecap.com or spotrac.com, when they are able to report a player’s contract numbers over the specific years I then update the salary cap situation with a more precise number.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed 2022 third-round draft pick DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M. According to spotrac.com, Leal had a signing bonus of $952,288. With a base salary in 2022 of $705k, Leal has a cap hit this season of $943,072 which is not even $50k more than the salary it displaced.

It should be noted that Leal’s actual cap number comes in lower than what was estimated by OTC based on his draft position and the rookie salary pool. Leal actually comes in more than $40k under the estimate, which is good news for the Steelers even if the difference is minor.

If you are looking for the added salary cap due to the rest of the 2022 draftees, they will not be included at this time as they have not signed their contracts. But based on the structure of rookie salaries in the latest CBA, the estimated dollar amounts are known for 2022. Therefore, an explanation as to how much the remaining rookies will cost is given at the bottom of the article.

To determine how much each player changes the Steelers’ salary cap space, their cap number must be adjusted due to roster displacement. As a reminder, roster displacement is taking into account only the top 51 contracts for a team count towards the salary cap during the offseason. As a larger contract comes on the books, it bumps a smaller contract out of the top 51. Therefore, it’s only the difference in those contracts that increases the salary cap number.

Here is the approximate breakdown of the Steelers salary cap space based on their recent moves by my own calculations. The numbers are strictly the salary cap hit for each player in 2022. Players who were released, were given a tender, or had their exact salary reported are indicated below and the precise numbers are known.

(NOTE: Unless indicated, reported salaries displaced a $825k salary.)

Steelers salary cap space heading into free agency: Approximately $28.8 million

Dwayne Haskins: Tendered $2.54 million salary; After displacement++: -$1.715 million

Miles Killebrew: Reported $1.5175 million; After displacement: -$0.6925 million

Arthur Maulet: Reported $1.535 million; After displacement: -$0.71 million

Mitch Trubisky: Reported $3.66 million; After displacement+: -$2.765 million

Mason Cole: Reported $2.556666 million; After displacement+: -$1.661666 million

Chuks Okorafor: Reported $4.333333 million; After displacement: -$3.508333 million

Robert Spillane: Tendered $2.433 million salary; After displacement: -$1.608 million

Marcus Allen: Tendered $2.54 million salary; After displacement: -$1.715 million

James Daniels: Reported $4.166666 million; After displacement: -$3.341666 million

Levi Wallace: Reported $2.5175 million; After displacement*: -$1.672317 million

Montravius Adams: Reported $1.7675 million; After displacement+: -$0.8725 million

Zach Banner: Saved $5 million salary; After displacement: +$4.175 million

Myles Jack: Reported $4.75 million; After displacement*: -$3.90139 million

Joe Schobert: Saved $7.834 million salary; After displacement+: +$6.939 million

Ahkello Witherspoon: Reported $2.5175 million; After displacement+: -$1.6225 million

Gunner Olszewski: Reported $1.5825 million; After displacement+: -$0.6875 million

Genard Avery: Reported $1.0475 million; After displacement+: -$0.1525

Karl Joseph: Reported $895k; not in the top 51: -$0

Miles Boykin: Reported $2.54 million salary; After displacement++: -$0

Terrell Edmunds: Reported $1.1875 million; After displacement+: -$0.2925

Damontae Kazee: Reported $1.0475 million; After displacement+: -$0.1525

George Pickens: Reported $1.22767 million; After displacement+: -$0.33267

Trenton Scott: Not reported

George Pickens: Reported $0.943072 million; After displacement+: -$0.048072

Estimated salary cap space: Approximately $12.47 million

*The salaries displaced by these two contracts were $845,183 (Tre Norwood) and $848,610 (Pressley Harvin)

+A $895k contract was displaced

++Displaced by each other, giving no change to the cap

So where does this number compare to those reported by the major salary cap websites (at the original time of publishing, before any potential updates)?

According to overthecap.com, the Steelers are $12,522,040 under the salary cap. OTC does not have the Leal contract yet, so once they do our numbers will be the same.

Another credible salary cap website is spotrac.com, which has the Steelers at $11,198,864 under the cap. Spotrac has the above contracts, but also has Miles Boykin’s prorated bonus incorrectly counting for the Steelers instead of it sticking with the Ravens. Spotrac does not have the offseason workouts counting against the salary cap at this time either. Additionally, Spotrac counts the potential dead money hits of players outside the top 51 salaries in their totals. The biggest difference is they have a part of Isaiah John’s and Bryce Watts’ salaries counting in the injured reserve category as they were waived/injured recently. While these numbers are significant, they generally are things that are covered in the $5 million the Steelers like to have to do business during the season.

What about the 2022 rookies?

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is over, it is known that the Steelers stayed with their designated selections. Based on their draft choices, the rookie contracts signed this offseason will only have three salaries out of the seven drafted players and 10 undrafted free agents that will land in the top 51. Only Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, and DeMarvin Leal should have a 2022 cap hit that will put them in the top 51. Now that Pickens’ and Leal’s salary have been taken into account, the only remaining one affecting the salary cap is Kenny Pickett. After factoring in displacement, their contracts together will count approximately $1.99 million towards the salary cap based on the rookie pool estimate chart provided by OTC. Since this other contract is not signed yet, it will not be included at this time until the precise dollar amounts are known. Even if taking these amounts into account, the Steelers would still have approximately $10.48 million left in salary cap space.

The Steelers will need as much as an additional $10.8 million come September when they need to account for all 53 players on the roster, sign their practice squad, and have some carryover in order to do business throughout the year as outlined in the following article:

Based on this number, the Steelers are within a reasonable range of what they need for the 2022 season at this time without freeing up any other money. Even though there could be some dead money in contracts with players not making the 53-man roster, it should be offset even more by larger contracts of players who are waived. Also, a Minkah Fitzpatrick extension would likely lower his 2022 cap hit if he and the Steelers can reach an agreement.

Does something not make sense? Curious about any of the specifics? Leave your questions in the comments below and I will check in and do my best to answer them.