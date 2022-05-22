 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Old and New Black-and-Gold Friends United edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/15

Why do Pittsburgh sports fans follow the Steelers so feverishly in the offseason? It’s because of the existence of a baseball franchise that wins a contest after being no-hit being the most exciting thing to happen after nearly a quarter of the season has passed.

Why do Pittsburgh sports fans follow the Steelers so feverishly in the offseason? It’s because of the existence of a hockey franchise with two of the NHL’s biggest stars of all-time that blew lead after lead and a 3-1 series advantage.

Finally, some Steelers news. Wait! What? Is this guy actually announcing his Rookie Minicamp signing by putting out a tweet superimposing his face in a No. 90 jersey? That is either an example of absolute ballsy-ness or a complete lack of awareness. Unless this is a cryptic way of telling us that T.J. Watt is leaving the Steelers and he is being replaced by Trevon Mason. After the Pirates and Penguins today, that sounds about right.

I am excited about CA3, but I kind of think the city of Pittsburgh has plenty of reasons to be proud already.

Monday 5/16

The NFL better not mess this up. I can’t say that I’m very confident that they won’t though.

Nothing like an #AB84 tweet to break the Steeler Nation internet on a Monday.

More Trevon Mason action. His momma will be proud. Notice no likes from the mommas of Sam Sloman, Rico Bussey, John Simon or Bryce Watts.

Retired Steelers linebacker is joining Pine-Richland High School as their linebackers coach. PR is a great program, but it will get a lot more tough with VinnyVidiVici on the sidelines.

Tuesday 5/17

I like Brandon Hunt, but as this search lingers on... he’s got to put feelers out there.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m typically embarrassed by the Pirates. But after this sorry showing on Tuesday, I’m “caught with a tranny hooker with your father-in-law wearing a Browns jersey” embarrassed.

Wednesday 5/18

Finally, a museum that doesn’t make me rather be watching an Ernest movie.

The Steelers got a break not signing Bradberry. What they have is just as good as this inflated salary.

Remember Mike Mayock in Oakland? Riddick might not be Mayock bad, but I don’t think that the Steelers are losing by not going with a celebrity for one of the most important pieces of the Pittsburgh personnel puzzle.

Didn’t Andy Warhol die in 1987?

Doug Whaley lost my backing. Not because this is a slight on a Steelers legend. More because it was completely ignorant of how the growth of human beings and technology has altered athletes. I don’t want the lack of judgement that led to such a ludicrous comment managing the Steelers personnel decisions.

Thursday 5/19

Hunt is very qualified, but if the stadium name changes.... going from Heinz to Hunts may not go over well.

Friday 5/20

I am pumped about DeMarvin. Everybody wants to pronounce Leal as if it rhymes with “real” or “deal”. It’s phonetically lay-al. If your name is Al, it’s music to your ears.

The Browns are like enabling parents. No lessons learned here. A suspension that doesn’t hurt the wallet, isn’t that much of a suspension.

Saturday 5/21

Rookie Fashion Show! Where’s George’s hoodie?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

