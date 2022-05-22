A look back at the Steelers week that was: Old and New Black-and-Gold Friends United edition

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/15

I’m surprised this isn’t how every Reds vs. Pirates game ends https://t.co/CsMR1awLHs — Nick Sandberg (@ndsandberg23) May 15, 2022

Why do Pittsburgh sports fans follow the Steelers so feverishly in the offseason? It’s because of the existence of a baseball franchise that wins a contest after being no-hit being the most exciting thing to happen after nearly a quarter of the season has passed.

Crosby on Game 7: "It's tough. We thought we would still be playing. We did a lot of good things. The guys left it all out there." pic.twitter.com/rknAsBqTdA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 16, 2022

Why do Pittsburgh sports fans follow the Steelers so feverishly in the offseason? It’s because of the existence of a hockey franchise with two of the NHL’s biggest stars of all-time that blew lead after lead and a 3-1 series advantage.

Finally, some Steelers news. Wait! What? Is this guy actually announcing his Rookie Minicamp signing by putting out a tweet superimposing his face in a No. 90 jersey? That is either an example of absolute ballsy-ness or a complete lack of awareness. Unless this is a cryptic way of telling us that T.J. Watt is leaving the Steelers and he is being replaced by Trevon Mason. After the Pirates and Penguins today, that sounds about right.

I am excited about CA3, but I kind of think the city of Pittsburgh has plenty of reasons to be proud already.

Monday 5/16

I'm also told that NFL officials are currently scheduled to meet with #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, per league sources. @BovadaOfficial — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022

The NFL better not mess this up. I can’t say that I’m very confident that they won’t though.

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Translation: I only want to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler, not play for them….just so we’re all clear. — AB Translator (@MessengerMan2) May 16, 2022

Nothing like an #AB84 tweet to break the Steeler Nation internet on a Monday.

More Trevon Mason action. His momma will be proud. Notice no likes from the mommas of Sam Sloman, Rico Bussey, John Simon or Bryce Watts.

Excited to welcome Vince Williams @VinnyVidiVici98 to the coaching staff pic.twitter.com/aHQTWtY0lw — Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) May 17, 2022

Retired Steelers linebacker is joining Pine-Richland High School as their linebackers coach. PR is a great program, but it will get a lot more tough with VinnyVidiVici on the sidelines.

Tuesday 5/17

#Bills GM Brandon Beane interviewed #Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt for the vacant assistant GM job formerly held by Joe Schoen, source said. Hunt, who is well-regarded, is also in the mix for the Steelers GM job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2022

I like Brandon Hunt, but as this search lingers on... he’s got to put feelers out there.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m typically embarrassed by the Pirates. But after this sorry showing on Tuesday, I’m “caught with a tranny hooker with your father-in-law wearing a Browns jersey” embarrassed.

Wednesday 5/18

We have announced a new addition to @heinzfield that will further honor former players, coaches, and other contributors.



The #Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 regular season.https://t.co/3ChTUKecsU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2022

Finally, a museum that doesn’t make me rather be watching an Ernest movie.

Former Giants’ CB James Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, per source e. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

The Steelers got a break not signing Bradberry. What they have is just as good as this inflated salary.

Amid a New York Post report that Louis Riddick has signed a contract extension with ESPN, Riddick tells me this afternoon he is “out” of the running to be the #Steelers next general manager #WTAE — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) May 18, 2022

Remember Mike Mayock in Oakland? Riddick might not be Mayock bad, but I don’t think that the Steelers are losing by not going with a celebrity for one of the most important pieces of the Pittsburgh personnel puzzle.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with Andy Weidl (Philadelphia Eagles). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2022

Didn’t Andy Warhol die in 1987?

Whoa! What?! Former NFL GM Doug Whaley doesn't believe HOF'er Jack Ham would even be a starter in today's NFL. Do you agree? https://t.co/ghyknrOz9y — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 18, 2022

Doug Whaley lost my backing. Not because this is a slight on a Steelers legend. More because it was completely ignorant of how the growth of human beings and technology has altered athletes. I don’t want the lack of judgement that led to such a ludicrous comment managing the Steelers personnel decisions.

Thursday 5/19

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with #Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 19, 2022

Hunt is very qualified, but if the stadium name changes.... going from Heinz to Hunts may not go over well.

Friday 5/20

We have signed DE DeMarvin Leal. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 20, 2022

I am pumped about DeMarvin. Everybody wants to pronounce Leal as if it rhymes with “real” or “deal”. It’s phonetically lay-al. If your name is Al, it’s music to your ears.

NFL could suspend Deshaun Watson without pay for the 2022 season and it would cost him exactly 0.45 percent of his $230 million contract. He'd get the other 99.55% of $230M regardless. Despicable Browns, playing games with allegations of sexual violence:https://t.co/zX8YpL1RCS — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) May 21, 2022

The Browns are like enabling parents. No lessons learned here. A suspension that doesn’t hurt the wallet, isn’t that much of a suspension.

Saturday 5/21

Rookie Fashion Show! Where’s George’s hoodie?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.