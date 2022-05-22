Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Ranking the Steelers offense by stars and scrap metal

The Steelers rookies are now through mini-camp, the 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the team is starting to take it’s 2022 shape. So who are the stars? Who are the solid players? Who is destined to be scrap metal? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address On Pittsburgh Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky P. bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Steelers News and Notes

Who’s solid and who is scrap on the offensive side of the ball?

Listen to the show below

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Should the Steelers honor Antonio Brown?

Welcome to BTSC’s Power 1/2 Hour. This week, Chris Pugh, Paul Yanchek and Joe Frost react to Antonio Brown tweeting that he would like to retire as a Steelers, discuss if the Steelers should re-sign six remaining free agents, the Steelers Hall of Honor and if we should be worried about who the Steelers should pick as the team’s next GM.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE