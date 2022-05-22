Steelers Phase 3 of OTAs, along with mandatory minicamp, quickly approaching

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been pressing through their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) schedule the past few months, and on Tuesday, May 24th, the Steelers will start the next phase (Phase 3) of OTAs.

This is the phase of offseason workouts where the most football-like drills and activities can take place. In case you don’t know what can, and cannot, be done during these workouts, here is a description of Phase 3:

Phase Three (May 23-June 17): Teams may conduct a total of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities, OTAs, during this phase. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place during this time.

As stated earlier, Phase 3 begins on Tuesday, May 24, and includes three sessions a week over two weeks, ending on Thursday, June 2. Then, mandatory Minicamp is held from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9.

Outside of mandatory minicamp, these workouts are still considered strictly voluntary; however, most organizations expect their players to be in attendance so they can start to hone their crafts prior to the start of the regular season.

It isn’t real football. There are no pads, just helmets and shorts, but it is something. After OTAs and minicamp have wrapped up, the team will jettison to different locations to rest, relax and train to prepare for training camp. The official dates of Steelers training camp, being held again at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, have not been released yet.

So, are you ready for some football, in shorts? Bookmark this page so you know when everything goes down, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the draft.