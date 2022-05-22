The first look at three Steelers rookies in their black and gold uniforms

Every year the NFLPA hosts the Rookie Premiere, and this is an event where players from across the league are invited to go meet veteran players, learn about the NFL and of course don their new jerseys for their newest Panini trading card.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, three rookies were invited, and attended, the Rookie Premiere. They were:

QB Kenny Pickett

WR George Pickens

WR Calvin Austin III

Check out the group photo below, and find the three Steelers among the other rookies in the Class of 2022:

This is the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of the trio of rookies in their full black and gold uniforms. Want a closer look? Here is a video which came from Kenny Pickett’s Instagram story:

Pickens is always the mood via Kenny Pickett’s IG story pic.twitter.com/dmhC9v3dvi — SteelersFan (@pittsteel3rsfan) May 21, 2022

As stated earlier, players get to meet veterans, like when Pickett got a photo taken with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson.

The most exciting part of the event, at least for fans, is getting a glimpse of these new players in their full uniforms. With Panini providing new trading cards, the Steelers official social media channels were able to get some photos of the players in their new threads.

Check out the images below:

The Rookie Premiere was timed perfectly for the Steelers considering none of these rookies will have to miss any of the team’s Phase 3 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to the event. With the next phase of OTAs starting Tuesday, all three of these players should be in attendance and working out with the veterans in actual football drills for the first time.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.