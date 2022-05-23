Counting down the days to key 2022 dates for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Let the countdown continue!

Although the NFL draft is concluded and teams have held their rookie minicamps, there are still a few important dates before the summer downtime kicks in. Now that the entire 2022 NFL schedule has been set, there are even more events to put on the calendar. With all this in mind, it’s time to check in again to count down the number of days to key offseason dates.

1 day: OTAs (Phase Three of offseason workouts)

The official start of Phase Three of offseason workouts for the Steelers is OTAs, which will begin on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and continue for three weeks. These workouts are still optional for players. Phase three is described on Steelers.com as follows:

Phase Three (May 23-June 17): Teams may conduct a total of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities, OTAs, during this phase. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place during this time.

The exact dates for the 10 OTAs are as follows:

Tuesday, May 24 – OTA 1

Wednesday, May 25 – OTA 2

Thursday, May 26 – OTA 3

Tuesday, May 31- OTA 4

Wednesday, June 1 – OTA 5

Thursday, June 2 – OTA 6

Monday, June 6 – OTA 7

Tuesday, June 7 – OTA 8

Wednesday, June 8 – OTA 9

Thursday, June 9 – OTA 10

22 days: Mandatory Minicamp

The fourth week is mandatory minicap beginning on Tuesday, June 14 and runs through Thursday the 16th. All players on the 90-man offseason roster are required to attend.

~65 days: Training Camp

Although the Steelers have not officially announced the start date of training camp, they generally report the middle of the final week of July. With the Steelers not playing in the Hall of Fame Game, the fist day of training camp will not be earlier than the rest of the NFL and looks to be about July 26, 2022. The good news is the Steelers have announced they are returning to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, for training camp this year.

74 days: Hall of Fame Game

This date won’t be as significant to the Steelers for 2022 as they are not scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Game, which will kick off the weekend on Thursday August 4, 2022. The Hall of Fame activities will be over the course of the weekend from the game Thursday through Sunday with the 2022 enshrinement likely scheduled for Saturday. For the game itself in 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

83 days: First Preseason Game vs Seattle

When the NFL announced the schedule a few weeks ago, it also included the 2022 preseason games. With an extra road contest in the regular season, the Steelers have two of their three preseason games at Heinz field. The first time the Steelers will be in action in preparation for the upcoming season will be on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7 PM when they host the Seattle Seahawks.

98 days: Last Preseason Game vs Detroit

After a trip to Jacksonville, the Steelers have their final preseason game on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 4:30 PM as they host the Detroit Lions. Other than being the final contest for players to make their case for the 53-man roster or the practice squad, it will feel somewhat different as the Steelers are not finishing off their preseason against the Carolina Panthers as they have for so many years.

100 days: 53-man Rosters

Assuming the NFL follows the same schedule as 2021, teams will be required to cut down to the 53 man roster by 4 PM ET on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

109 days: NFL Kickoff Game

Thursday, September 8, 2022, will be the first game of the NFL season. The game will see the Buffalo Bills visiting the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams for an 8:20 PM ET kickoff on NBC.

112 days: Steelers season opener in Cincinnati

For the eighth straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the regular season on the road. While traveling for Week 1 has become familiar territory, the Steelers first opponent is one they have never faced to open the season. To kick off the season, the Steelers travel to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 1 PM ET kick off at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

119 days: Steelers home opener vs. New England

The Steelers will return to the friendly confines of Heinz Field for their first home game in Week 2 as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 1 PM ET.

230-231 days: Steelers final regular season game vs Cleveland

I had to give a range for the Steelers final game as it is one that does not have a specific date or time listed. What is known is that the Steelers will be hosting the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. What is unknown at this time is whether the game will be played on Saturday or Sunday and what time it will kickoff.

266 days: Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.