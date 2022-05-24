Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Trevon Mason

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. After rookie minicamp, the Steelers added another four players. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

First on this list of players added following rookie minicamp is Arizona offensive lineman Trevon Mason.

Trevon Mason

Defensive lineman

Senior

Arizona

6’6” 305 lbs

After two seasons at Navarro Community College, Trevon Mason played three years at Arizona where he appeared in 26 games. With 106 tackles, 15 of which were for loss, 3.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed, Mason saw his most production in 2021 with 42 tackles, 7.5 of which were for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defensed.

Current Steelers at the position:

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward Chris Wormley Tyson Alualu Stephon Tuitt Montravius Adams Isaiahh Loudermilk DeMarvin Lael Henry Mondeaux Carlos Davis Khalil Davis Daniel Archibong Donovan Jeter Trevon Mason

Draft Profiles:

There was more adequate information in the terms of breakdowns for Mason heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here is a breakdown from si.com:

Pros: Vandeventer: Despite their recent lack of success as a team, the University of Arizona still has skilled players on their roster. Trevon Mason is just that, as he plays an interesting style of football for his size. Possessing light feet and hands, you can see Trevon Mason catch linemen off-guard off the snap as he can quickly get slight enough penetration in the backfield to cause issues. He has played both in the 3-tech and 5-tech where he can utilize several moves to be disruptive. He has a good combination of moves and counters while he mixes his approach. When he brings his hands against the run, he can dictate the block and does a good job of stacking and shedding to make plays on the ball carrier with good timing. He wraps up well and is a sound tackler, no issues here for him. Cons: Vandeventer: Despite having been a starter for the last two years, Trevon Mason still has very important aspects to his game to improve on. Despite being light on his feet, the Arizona interior lineman doesn’t move too well. He doesn’t win with leverage and relies on his hands too much to dictate the block. Whether he is lined up in the 3-tech or 5-tech, Trevon Mason tends to lose gap integrity and has poor containment. His motor is inconsistent and looks very winded late in games. Leg drive isn’t consistent and he doesn’t always bring his hands causing him to get driven out of the play. Summary: Vandeventer: A former JUCO talent turned multi-year starter for Arizona, Trevon Mason plays with a lot of experience. With a number of moves at his disposal, he can provide interior pressure. Due to inconsistencies and rarely creating with leverage, Mason will need some time before being a consistent contributor. He can play in an even or odd front but appears more comfortable as a three-tech.

Here is another draft profile from nfldraftbuzz.com:

Strengths Plays with leverage at the point of attack whether inside or outside. Keeps eyes in the backfield when inside; moves linemen to either side with strong hands. Strength gives ends a chance to twist inside and linebackers free lane to the passer on blitzes. Can make the impressive chest-to-chest bear hug tackle in the hole due to his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield. Delivers a strong punch and uses his hands to shed blocks to make plays in the hole or outside the box. Uses lower-body strength to anchor inside. Quarterbacks and ballcarriers feel his strength when he plants them in the backfield. Weaknesses Needs to keep his pad level low; pops upright and plays too tall, struggling to maintain leverage off the snap. Inconsistent in his ability to separate from blocks, however, making him more of a nuisance than a snap-to-snap terror. Average athletically with average straight line speed and tight hips. Not a natural bender. Lacks secondary pass-rush moves. Quick first step with fluid movements off the ball. Highly competitive and fierce, showing relentless effort to the pocket with a nonstop motor Plays too high at times, and gets carried downfield or put to the ground by better lineman when losing the leverage battle.

Film:

To finish off the breakdown of Trevon Mason, no evaluation is complete without film:

(WARNING: Videos could contain explicit lyrics)