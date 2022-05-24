Steelers throw out new-look offense on Day 1 of OTAs

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their first day of OTAs for the 2022 offseason. With the workouts still voluntary, it will be another three weeks until players are required to show for mandatory minicamp. Regardless, there were still a number of reports coming out as the Steelers held their first team periods of the offseason.

As a quick reminder, here is a breakdown of Phase Three of the offseason workouts according to steelers.com:

Phase Three (May 23-June 17): Teams may conduct a total of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities, OTAs, during this phase. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place during this time.

It should also be noted that Tuesday marked the first day in which Pittsburgh media were allowed in the locker room in more than two years. Because of this, we were able to get some reports with how players were utilized on their first day of team practice.

As another reminder, these workouts are in shorts in the month of May. As head coach Mike Tomlin described following the session, decisions are not going to be made when it comes to personnel at this time. Additionally, exactly which players were present has yet to be disclosed and could also be a factor in how the teams aligned in the huddle.

When it comes to the quarterback position, Jim Wexell of the Steel City Insider reports via Kevin Dotson that Mitch Trubisky took the first snaps at quarterback in Tuesday’s practice.

Kevin Dotson confirming that Mitch Trubisky the current No. 1 QB — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) May 24, 2022

Exactly how much Steelers fans want to read into Trubisky starting off a quarterback is up to them. While it is interesting to note as it is the only information available at this time, there is a lot that can happen between now and September in regards to the quarterback position.

There was more information which Wexell reported from Kevin Dotson which included who started the day at the three positions of the interior offensive line. According to Dotson, he received the first reps at left guard with James Daniels at right guard and Mason Cole at center.

Dotson also confirmed he was No. 1 LG, James Daniels the RG, Mason Cole the C — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) May 24, 2022

As for where this left 2021 starting center Kendrick Green, it was reported by Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Green took reps at guard on Tuesday.

Kendrick Green confirmed he repped at guard today — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 24, 2022

While it is interesting to see Kendrick Greene playing guard, nothing was stated at this time that he was exclusively playing at guard.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Kevin Dotson admitted he expected there to be a competition between him and Kendrick Green for a starting position.

Steelers guard Kevin Dotson said he was expecting what happened today at the first day of OTAs to happen — a competition with Kendrick Green for the starting left guard spot. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 24, 2022

It should also be noted that during these workouts in 2021, the Steelers did not alawys have Kevin Dotson running with the first team. While felt he was in the Steelers doghouse, others believed it was for motivational purposes so he did not become complacent in his second season with his role in the offense.

At this time, there was no report as to how the Steelers began their team period with the offensive tackles. With both starters from last season in Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. still on the roster, it would not be surprising if both players stepped into the same role assuming they were present at the voluntary workout.

One last interesting note about the Steelers offensive line during their first day of OTA‘s, Chris Adamski also reported that Kevin Dotson acknowledged James Daniels as taking the role as leader of the offensive line.

Kevin Dotson said James Daniels has come in and already taken a role as leader on the Steelers OL — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 24, 2022

While it is exciting for Steelers fans to get these reports during the team period, putting everything in context is also important. Although the information is intriguing, it is also not necessary to overreact at this time. There is still a lot of preparation for the 2022 NFL season before the Steelers take the field, even for a preseason game.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of Steelers OTAs.